Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens rocks chic white pants with off-shoulder sweater while making a surprising post-pregnancy revelation

Former Angels utility player, Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens is an accomplished actress and singer. The former High school musical star has been thoroughly enjoying her married life with Cole. The couple got married in December 2023 and welcomed their first child together in July 2024.

Vanessa continues to work in Hollywood, partner with various brands via lucrative endorsement deals, and fulfill her role as a nurturing mother by taking care of her child.

On Wednesday, Hudgens announced a new partnership with 'Placed' to auction off her shoe collection. Placed is a platform that provides an immersive link-in buying experience to consumers and sellers alike. The actress rocked a chic white sleeveless top with matching pants and an off-shoulder sweater while gleefully making the announcement.

"Hey guys, so I feel like most of you all know when you are pregnant, your feet swell up. Well, what I did not know is that sometimes your feet stay swelled up and your foot grows an entire size.

"I've partenered with an incredible new platform called Placed... It is helping me sell all of my pre-loved shoes directly to you. And get this, some of my all time favorite pairs will be available in a 48 hrs auction, so you can bid on them and make them yours," said Hudgens in the video reel.

Screenshot from V. Hudgens' story on Instagram/ @vanessahudgens

Vanessa Hudgens made first red carpet appearance post-baby alongside Cole Tucker at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker had an amazing date night when they headlined the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2. Hudgens wore a black feather gown and Tucker rocked a black tuxedo to the star-studded event.

"May have been the only ones on the dance floor but we had a great time 😂 "

Hudgens has been making inroads in the start-up world after founding two brands of her own, Caliwater and KNOW Beauty. She also supported Cole Tucker throughout his limited appearances in the Halos uniform in Anaheim last season. The former Rockies shortstop is currently a free agent in the MLB.

