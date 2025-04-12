Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens teases Coachella fever with flashback to her turning up the glamor in iconic boho-chick look

Actress and recording artist Vanessa Hudgens recently shared a photo of her celebrating the start of Coachella. Hudgens, who's MLB player Cole Tucker's wife, reminisced about the time wherein she used to attend the famous music festival. In the photo, Hudgens rocking a boho-chic-inspired look.

The California-native was a staple of the music fest during the 2010s. In retrospect, the era has been dubbed as the "Golden Age of Coachella" for its celebrity draw and the fashion trends that were brought by the participants.

Vanessa Hudgens looks back at her Coachella days (vanessahudgens/Instagram)

"Happy Coachella bbysssss. What a time to be alive Lololol," said Hudgens.

The 36-year-old's throwback photo was a call back to her 2012 outfit. Hudgens rocked a cropped top combined with a white duster, cuffed shorts, and a flower headband. For her frequent attendance and fashion choices that eventually became the inspiration for many, the artist has been dubbed as the "Queen of Coachella."

Vanessa Hudgens joins Olivia Rodrigo in Vanity Fair Oscar party

In March 2025, former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party with her husband Cole Tucker. Coincidentally, pop star Olivia Rodrigo was also at the event.

"Once a Gabriella Montez, always a Gabriella Montez" - @ MTV

The caption was a callback to Hudgens's character in the hit movie series High School Musical, Gabriella Montez. Hudgens and Rodrigo's career couldn't have been more uncanny. Both actresses have both starred in different iterations of High School Musical.

Hudgens, of course, was the original female protagonist opposite Zac Efron's character, basketball/musician Troy Bolton. Meanwhile, Rodrigo starred in the reboot of HSM which was remade to a TV series.

In High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo was the female lead named Nina Salazar-Roberts. In Season 1 of the program, Rodrigo's character was casted as Gabriella Montez, the role that Hudgens played in the original movie.

The similarities between the two goes beyond the screen as both of them are of proud Filipino-American lineage. Hudgens' mother hails from the Ozamiz City from the southern part of the Philippines. While Rodrigo, on the other hand, is Filipino through her paternal lineage as her great-grandparents emigrated from the archipelagic country to the United States.

