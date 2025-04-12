  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens teases Coachella fever with flashback to her turning up the glamor in iconic boho-chick look

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens teases Coachella fever with flashback to her turning up the glamor in iconic boho-chick look

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Apr 12, 2025 03:36 GMT
MLB player Cole Tucker with his wife, actress and recording artist Vanessa Hudgens (Getty)
MLB player Cole Tucker with his wife, actress and recording artist Vanessa Hudgens (Getty)

Actress and recording artist Vanessa Hudgens recently shared a photo of her celebrating the start of Coachella. Hudgens, who's MLB player Cole Tucker's wife, reminisced about the time wherein she used to attend the famous music festival. In the photo, Hudgens rocking a boho-chic-inspired look.

Ad

The California-native was a staple of the music fest during the 2010s. In retrospect, the era has been dubbed as the "Golden Age of Coachella" for its celebrity draw and the fashion trends that were brought by the participants.

Vanessa Hudgens looks back at her Coachella days (vanessahudgens/Instagram)
Vanessa Hudgens looks back at her Coachella days (vanessahudgens/Instagram)
"Happy Coachella bbysssss. What a time to be alive Lololol," said Hudgens.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 36-year-old's throwback photo was a call back to her 2012 outfit. Hudgens rocked a cropped top combined with a white duster, cuffed shorts, and a flower headband. For her frequent attendance and fashion choices that eventually became the inspiration for many, the artist has been dubbed as the "Queen of Coachella."

Vanessa Hudgens joins Olivia Rodrigo in Vanity Fair Oscar party

In March 2025, former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party with her husband Cole Tucker. Coincidentally, pop star Olivia Rodrigo was also at the event.

Ad
Ad
"Once a Gabriella Montez, always a Gabriella Montez" - @ MTV

The caption was a callback to Hudgens's character in the hit movie series High School Musical, Gabriella Montez. Hudgens and Rodrigo's career couldn't have been more uncanny. Both actresses have both starred in different iterations of High School Musical.

Hudgens, of course, was the original female protagonist opposite Zac Efron's character, basketball/musician Troy Bolton. Meanwhile, Rodrigo starred in the reboot of HSM which was remade to a TV series.

Ad

In High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo was the female lead named Nina Salazar-Roberts. In Season 1 of the program, Rodrigo's character was casted as Gabriella Montez, the role that Hudgens played in the original movie.

The similarities between the two goes beyond the screen as both of them are of proud Filipino-American lineage. Hudgens' mother hails from the Ozamiz City from the southern part of the Philippines. While Rodrigo, on the other hand, is Filipino through her paternal lineage as her great-grandparents emigrated from the archipelagic country to the United States.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications