Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa all smiles as she radiates joy in 'Happy Friday' selfie

Cole Tucker married Vanessa Hudgens back in 2023 and welcomed their first child in June 2024. Despite the new addition, the couple has continued to spend plenty of time together in public this year.

Tucker is a Major League Baseball outfielder but is currently without a job ahead of the 2025 season. Hudges, meanwhile, is an accomplished musician and actress, but has cut back on work to focus on being a first-time mom.

On February 7th, Hudgens posted a selfie on her Instagram story, and captioned it,

"Happy Friday"

Hudgens flashes the peace sign in a selfie while wearing a golf glove on her hand. She is the only one in the photo, smiling as she enjoys some time outdoors.

Tucker, a former first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates, made his Major League debut with the team on April 20, 2019. However, he ultimately did not produce enough to remain on the active roster.

Tucker hopes to play again for another Major League team, but his current focus is spending time with his wife and new child. Tucker and Hudgens met during the COVID-19 pandemic on a Zoom call.

Cole Tucker's Wife Vanessa Hudgens Shares Support for LA Fire Victims

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens currently reside in the Los Angeles area, an area that was hit hard by wildfires in early 2025. On January 10th, Hudgens posted an emotional message on Instagram, expressing her support for those impacted by the fires.

"My heart goes out to and breaks with my fellow angelenos who have lost everything. Not just material things that are irreplaceable, like family photos, but also the homes they built their lives in. The memories. The life. The comfort. A home is our refuge. Be grateful for the roof over your head and whatever you can do to help out means a lot. My family and I are safe but there's so many who aren't. Please pray for LA and our residents."

Tucker and Hudgens will continue to spend time as new parents, but the hope is that Cole Tucker is able to return to Major League Basebll to continue his career.

