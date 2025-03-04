  • home icon
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens make statement with their glamorous Oscars party appearance

By Ryan Burks
Modified Mar 04, 2025 00:46 GMT
Cole Tucker was once a highly touted Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, but he is now most known for his significant other. Tucker is married to actress Vanessa Hudgens, who was the biggest star of the "High School Musical" franchise.

Tucker and Hudgens have been out in public a lot together over the last few weeks it appears that Tucker's MLB career is over. On Sunday, the couple was seen at an Oscars party, and there were other famous couples in attendance as well.

"Their date night was at the #VFOscars party. My date night was drooling over their looks, at home on the couch 🥰," MTV captioned an Instagram post.
MTV shared pictures of 10 different couples as the Oscars always bring out the celebrities. One of the 10 couples that was featured was Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens, and they looked stunning on the red carpet.

Tucker and Hudgens both wore black to the Oscars party. Both had huge smiles while they posed for pictures.

Tucker and Hudgens first got together during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as they met up online. They have continued to get closer as a couple and welcomed their first child together in the summer of 2024.

Cole Tucker shares heartwarming post to Vanessa Hudgens on her 36th birthday

Cole Tucker is not as active on social media as wife Vanessa Hudgens is, but followers are still able to keep up with his life. Tucker is transitioning into music from a baseball career, and that's something that his wife knows well.

Hudgens turned 36 in December, and Tucker made sure that he shared a birthday wish to his wife. Cole Tucker posted some pictures on his Instagram story, and also provided a heartwarming caption:

“Happy birthday to the best wife and mom in the world ❤️🌎@vanessahudgens”

Tucker is still hoping to land on an MLB team, but it doesn't appear that a contract is coming. Until that happens, Tucker is enjoying spending time with Hudgens at some exclusive events.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
