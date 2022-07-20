"Cole is so unintentionally funny no matter what he says" "He's such a dork" - New York Yankees fans react to Gerrit Cole admiring Jose Trevino's stylish All-Star Red Carpet outfit

The team with the best record in baseball, the New York Yankees, made several notable appearances at the MLB Red Carpet Show. The team has six players making appearances in the mid-summer classic. They are tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the team with the most players in 2022.

The Red Carpet Show is a chance for the game's best players to show off their personal style as they don their best outfits. Perhaps, one of the best from today's show came from New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino. Trevino and his son wore matching outfits.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees @HipHipJose5 Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits ❤️ @HipHipJose5 https://t.co/jFndegBegK

"Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits"- Yankees Videos

Trevino's New York Yankees teammate Gerrit Cole was interviewed during the show and commented on his teammate's stylish outfit.

"Trevino looks HOT" - Talkin' Yanks

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the hilarious comment made by Gerrit Cole. Cole is known for making some of the funniest comments when he is being interviewed.

Gerrit Cole definitely seems to be in his comfort zone.

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @TalkinYanks He’s such a dork but a powerful dork 🤣🤣🤣. We love you cole @TalkinYanks He’s such a dork but a powerful dork 🤣🤣🤣. We love you cole 💪💪❤️

Fans are saying that Cole is coming out of his shell as of late. It certainly seems that he is getting more and more comfortable in his third season in New York.

Fans really liked the Trevino family's outfits. It's pretty cool that Jose Trevino and his young son wore matching outfits.

james wienges @jameswienges @TalkinYanks Not wrong. Jose and his son look super fly today @TalkinYanks Not wrong. Jose and his son look super fly today

Gerrit Cole is not lying, according to some fans.

gh0stalhart @gh0stalhart @TalkinYanks i mean the man didn’t lie one bit @TalkinYanks i mean the man didn’t lie one bit

Gerrit Cole has been hilarious as of late with his comments.

This is one of the funniest moments of the Red Carpet Show.

Some fans are using this comment as another Gerrit Cole meme.

How can you not like Gerrit Cole? He seems to enjoy being under the spotlight as of late.

Cole seems to be having plenty of fun at the All-Star Game! The All-Star Game is always fun for both fans and players, and Gerrit Cole was living in the moment.

Fans are loving the comments from the team's ace.

The New York Yankees players seem to be having a blast at the All-Star Game as they are currently at the top with the best record. The All-Star Game is always a fun time for both fans and players, and this moment perfectly illustrates this.

For more news, information, and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far