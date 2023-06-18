Create

College World Series: First pitch times for Florida vs Oral Roberts, Tennessee vs Stanford, and LSU vs Wake Forest

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jun 18, 2023 18:45 GMT
The 2023 College World Series is being held in Omaha
Several teams in the College World Series have already made it past the initial stages and are inching toward the next rounds. Among them are Florida, Oral Roberts, Tennessee, Stanford, LSU, and Wake Forest.

Congratulations @LSUbaseball!!See you on Monday night!#MCWS | #RoadToOmaha | #CWSOmaha https://t.co/tWMjfJ9DtC

Florida will be facing Oral Roberts on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The first pitching time is 7 pm ET. The game can be streamed via ESPN.

Tennessee will have a face-off with Stanford in an elimination game on Monday, June 19, 2023. The first pitching time for the game is 2 pm ET and can be streamed via ESPN.

LSU will be duking it out with Wake Forest on Monday, June 19, 2023. The first pitching is scheduled to start at 7 pm ET and can be streamed via ESPN.

Apart from ESPN, all three of these College World Series games can be streamed via Fubo TV. They have a free trial available for subscribers. After that, there are three levels of subscription: PRO for $74.99 per month, Elite for $84.99 per month, and Premier for $94.99 per month.

All three of these games will, no doubt, be interesting as all these teams are at a crucial stage in the tournament.

College World Series matchups

Times and Television have been finalized for this year's series!📺 @espn #MCWS | #RoadToOmaha | #CWSOmaha https://t.co/ElUxbZaMwb

The College World Series matchups are as follows:

  • June 18, 2023 -TCU vs # 7 Virginia - 1:00 pm CT
  • June 18, 2023 - #2 Florida vs Oral Roberts - 6:00 pm CT
  • June 19, 2023 - Tennessee vs #8 Stanford - 1:00 pm CT
  • June 19, 2023 - #5 LSU vs #1 Wake Forest - 6:00 pm CT
  • June 20, 2023 - vs Game 9 - 1:00 pm CT
  • June 20, 2023 - vs Game 10 - 6:00 pm CT
  • June 21, 2023 - vs Game 11 - 1:00 pm CT
  • June 21, 2023 - vs Game 12 - 6:00 pm CT
  • June 22, 2023 - vs Bracket 1 (if necessary) - TBD
  • June 22, 2023 - vs Bracket 2 (if necessary) - TBD
  • June 24, 2023 - vs Finals Game 1 - 6:00 pm CT
  • June 25, 2023 - vs Finals Game 2 - 2:00 pm CT
  • June 26, 2023 - vs Finals Game 3 (if necessary) - 6:00 pm CT

These are the remaining games in the College World Series 2023. They will be as interesting and exciting as the tournament games have been.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
