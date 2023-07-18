Colorado Rockies Trade Rumors: Manager Bud Black expects team to be more active at trade deadline than usual

It's been a difficult 2023 campaign for the Colorado Rockies, with many believing that their lack of success may lead to a potential fire sale at the MLB Trade Deadline. With a 36-58 record, the Rockies are well outside of the playoff picture, which may result in the team moving on from several of their veteran talents.

In a recent appearance on the show Power Alley on MLB Network Radio, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black said that he expects the team to be active at the trade deadline. For The Rockies, it may be in their best interest to move on from some of their pending unrestricted free agents, as well as any players not considered a building block of the future.

"#Rockies manager Bud Black is teasing an active trade deadline for Colorado this year ([email protected])" - @MLBDeadlineNews

While the Rockies have been one of the worst teams in the MLB this season, the roster still has several players that could pique the interest of contenders across the league. With the MLB Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, it would be unsurprising to see the team begin the process of overhauling its roster.

Names such as first baseman C.J. Cron and Elias Diaz have been mentioned in trade talks all season. However, veterans such as Randal Grichuk, Charlie Blackmon, and Jurickson Profar are all pending unrestricted free agents, which could lead to the Colorado Rockies trading them away instead of letting them walk for nothing.

mtmsports10 @mtmsports10 Yankees are really about to trade for Elias Dias and Randall Grichuk instead of just calling up Rortvedt/Wells and Pereira🤦‍♂️

The Colorado Rockies could look to move on from some of their under-contract veterans as well

German Marquez is a veteran pitcher that could draw interest from contenders at the MLB Trade Deadline. The 28-year-old has a club option for next season valued at $16 million, which could be something that the team may be looking to move on from. His team control for next season could make him an intriguing trade target.

Daniel Bard, Brendan Rogers, and potentially Kris Bryant could all be on the move if the team decides to enter a full-on rebuild. Bryant has a full no-trade clause, so the Colorado Rockies would need him to approve of any potential deal before it can be made.

"I for one hope Cashman tracks down Kris Bryant and trades for him soon." - @Yankeesgabbagab

