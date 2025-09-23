  • home icon
  Colt Keith's wife Kait rocks custom sporty-chic outfit in the streets, garnering attention from the Tigers slugger

Colt Keith's wife Kait rocks custom sporty-chic outfit in the streets, garnering attention from the Tigers slugger

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 23, 2025 16:51 GMT
Colt Keith with his wife Kait.(thekaitkeith/Instagram)
Colt Keith with his wife Kait.(@thekaitkeith/Instagram)

Detroit Tigers infielder Colt Keith's wife, Kait Vickers, was spotted on the street at Comerica Park cheering for Keith in his game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday,.

Kait shared a series of images on her Instagram. She wore a customized T-shirt with the Detroit Tigers "D" imprinted on it and also added Keith and his jersey number on the back. She paired it with denim jeans. Kait carried a black quilted handbag with a white label and completed her look with real statement pointed-toe flats with bold zebra stripes in tan brown color.

"🤍," Kait captioned the post.
Colt Keith dropped a fire emoji.

"🔥"

Detroit players' partners gushed over her heels.

Trey Sweeney's partner, Aubree, commented:

"Loveeeee those shoes."

Matt Vierling's partner, Allie, said:

"Heels!!!"

Alison Bloomquist, Detroit Tigers cheerleader, commented:

"Okay, but what about the .5 in the ponchos?"

Chicago White Sox player Dominic Fletcher's wife, Emily, reacted:

"🔥🔥"
Colt Keith reacted to his wife Kait's posts.(thekaitkeith/Instagram)
Chicago White Sox player Dominic Fletcher's wife, Emily, react,.(thekaitkeith/Instagram)

Two days ago, Kait also shared a carousel of her Michigan trip with her friends Thea and Karram. She was seen in a chic strapless mini dress in a brown tone, styled with high pseudo boots and a mini handbag.

Colt dropped two red hearts in the comments, as he always showers his love publicly.

Colt Keith reacted to his wife Kait's posts.(thekaitkeith/Instagram)

Colt Keith's wife, Kait, wrote a fangirl post to her husband, "Big fan of that Colt Keith" at Yankee Stadium

Kait shared a glimpse of September 9's Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees game; she shared several images of the Yankees Stadium outing on Instagram. The Tigers defeated the Yankees with a 12-2 score.

Vickers wore a customized mini black dress with "Tigers Colt Keith 33" imprinted on it. She layered it with an oversized leather jacket. In the last frame, she was enjoying mac and cheese while standing in the back watching the game.

"Big fan of that Colt Keith guy & macaroni at baseball games," Kait captioned the post.

Colt Keith and Kait tied the knot in November 2024, as Kait was his long-time girlfriend. Meanwhile, Keith has had an impressive performance this year, hitting a .256 batting average, 13 home runs and 45 RBIs so far this season. Last season, he became the 2024 Tigers Rookie of the Year, as voted on by the Detroit Sports Media Association.

