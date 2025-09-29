Colton Cowser pops the big question to Claire Wolford; Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe, Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine, and more react

Baltimore Orioles rising star Colton Cowser publicly announced his relationship with Clair Wolford in September 2024. Now, Cowser has taken the next step in their relationship.Amidst the Orioles' final series of the regular season against the New York Yankees in NY, Cowser found time to take Wolford to Central Park in Manhattan. At the urban park, Cowser dropped down on one knee and showed Wolford the ring.Cowser and Wolford shared the beautiful moments from the proposal on their Instagrams. The cover image of the carousel was the moment of the proposal, showing a smiling Cowser and a visibly surprised Wolford.&quot;Here’s to Forever &amp; Always together 💍🤍 Thanking God for the biggest blessing and answered prayer!!&quot; Cowser captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the many who sent well-wishes to the couple were the respective significant others of Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, Coby Mayo, Nick Vespi, and Ryan Mountcastle. All of them are Colton Cowser's teammates at the Orioles.&quot;These are beautiful!!! Congratulations ✨🫶🏻,&quot; Mollie Mae, the wife of Bradish, wrote.&quot;🥹🥹🥹just so happy for ya’ll,&quot; Chloe, the wife of Holliday, commented.&quot;Congratulations!!! so happy for you both!🤍🤍,&quot; Ashtyn Ledoux, the girlfriend of Mayo, commented.&quot;Soo happy for y’all!! Love y’all to pieces,&quot; Katherine Lee Bishop, the fiancée of Henderson, said.&quot;So excited for yall!! 🫶🏼,&quot; Anna Claire, the spouse of Westburg, wrote.Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/ clairewolford]&quot;Congratulations!! So happy for you two 💗,&quot; Madison, the wife of Rodriguez, commented.&quot;🩷🩷🩷 so happy for you two!!,&quot; Taylor, the better half of Mountcastle, reacted.&quot;Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,&quot; Gracyn Ivy, the younger sister of Holliday, commented.&quot;Congratulations!!! 🥹🥹🤍🤍,&quot; Danielle, the spouse of Vespi, wrote.&quot;Congratulations you two! 💖💖,&quot; Lauren, the wife of Eflin, reacted.Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/ clairewolford]The second image captured Colton Cowser and his fiancée standing face-to-face, hands gently placed on each other's cheeks. In the following snap, Cowser lifted Wolford off the ground, and the fourth image focused on the proposal ring. A stunning semi-long-range shot of Cowser kissing Wolford while holding her was next.Then they posed together for a photo where Wolford proudly showed off her ring. An image of the two dancing together and another of them sharing a passionate kiss rounded out the carousel.Colton Cowser and Claire Wolford celebrate their first anniversaryOn September 2nd, Colten Cowser's fiancée Claire Wolford shared a multi-snap post on her Instagram, showing snippets from the couple's anniversary celebration.&quot;One year of you + me🎂 Happy Anniversary to the loml [Colton Cowser], &quot; she captioned the post.The first four images of the post showed the couple with a small cake celebrating their anniversary. The final image of the carousel showed a Tiffany Blue Box from Tiffany &amp; Co., a luxury jewellery and accessories brand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWolford is a professional dancer and social media influencer. She was a former cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys. Chearing for the Cowboys for three seasons, Wolford announced her retirement in May 2024.