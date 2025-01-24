Colton Cowser's girlfriend Claire and fellow Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders wrap up week 3 with dumbbell squats at California Sports Academy

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser's girlfriend, Claire Wolford, wrapped up Week 3 alongside fellow Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at California Sports Academy.

For the past three seasons, Wolford has been a part of the Cowboys cheer squad. The past three years have also been the franchise's most successful years in the NFL, securing 12 victories in each season and making the playoffs.

Colton Cowser's girlfriend reshared an Instagram story on Thursday, where she and her follow Cowboys cheerleaders were seen doing squats using dumbbells in a sideways queue.

Originally, the video was uploaded by the Performance Coach at Sports Academy, Morgan. So, Claire Wolford was joined by her cheerleader group that included Julissa Garcia, Darah Haidet, Taylor Tieri, Marissa Phillips and McKenna Gehrke.

Claire Wolford shares the end of Week 3. Source - Instagram/@clairewolford

"Wrapping up week 3" the caption on the story read.

Cowser and Claire went public about their relationship in September 2024 when she uploaded an Instagram picture with the Orioles star. She said that she took a quick trip to watch Colton Cowser play. Wolford mentioned that she always had a dream of working for 'American Team' as a kid.

Colton Cowser's girlfriend celebrates New Year at a fellow cheerleader's wedding

Cowser and his girlfriend has been spending a lot of time together this offseason, including a trip to Puerto Rico. The couple celebrated the New Year by attending the wedding of one of Claire's friends.

Colton Cowser and Wolford went to Omaha, Nebraska, to celebrate the New Year while congratulating Claire's former Cowboys cheerleader friend for starting a new chapter in her life.

"Rang in the New Year celebrating the Crnks with the best people!!!" Claire wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Moreover, she also posted Instagram stories from the day, with Cowser by her side.

Wolford/Cowser Wedding Photo

"My cute date," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Besides traveling, they have also been attending games together. They attended a Nebraska Cornhuskers game during the 2024 college football season. Claire Wolford works hard to keep herself fit for her cheerleader lifestyle.

