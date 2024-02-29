Columbus' historic Golden Park stadium set for $50,000,000 makeover as council approves upgrade for Double-A Braves' big debut in 2025

During Tuesday's council meeting, the decision to upgrade Columbus' historic 1920s Golden Park baseball stadium for $50 million was made after a vote of 6-4. The makeover will take place before the Double-A Braves' opening day in April 2025.

The historic ballpark is located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, GA. Over the years, the park has served as host to many minor league teams, including the Mudcats and the RedStixx.

The Atlanta Braves' Double-A Southern League team, the Mississippi Braves, will move from Pearl, Mississippi, to Columbus, Georgia in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The $50 million will be financed through bonds and carry interest at $4.2 million a year, accumulating to $80 million. One aspect that remains unclear is how the city will pay the amount back.

One solution was to increase property taxes, however, Mayor Skip Henderson wants to avoid going that way for at least the next two fiscal years. Since no payment on principal will be required in the first year, the interest from bonds will make it $2 million to be paid.

For that, Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge mentioned that the $2 million required would come from 30% of a permanent 1% sales tax, passed by voters in 2008. Initially, this tax was supposed to serve the city with public safety and infrastructure projects, but now a portion of it will be used to pay the interest on the Golden Park upgrade.

Brasfield & Gorrie get contract for the upgrade of Double-A Braves' Golden Park Stadium

On Tuesday, the council awarded the Golden Park Stadium upgrade contract to construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie, who will work with Hecht Burdeshaw Architects and Moon Meeks and Associates Inc., per the Ledger Inquirer.

The decision that was put to vote went for a score of 6-4 in favor of the upgrade. According to the Ledger Inquirer, the councilors who voted in favor included Judy Thomas, Walker Garrett, Pops Barnes, Gary Allen, Bruce Huff and Tyson Begly. Those who voted against were Glenn Davis, Joanne Cogle, Charmaine Crabb and Toyia Tucker.

However, clarity regarding how they will pay $4.2 million per year in interest was not decided in the meeting and has not been made public.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.