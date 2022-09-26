"Come to the Yankees please" "Let's fire Boone and get Donny Baseball" - New York Yankees fans eye Don Mattingly for their own as legendary manager leaves Miami Marlins

This year, 2022, has not been the best season for manager Don Mattingly and his team, the Miami Marlins. Playing in one of the most lopsided divisions in baseball, Marlins fans would like to forget 2022 ever happened.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Breaking: Don Mattingly is telling the Marlins today he will be leaving as manager at the end of the year Breaking: Don Mattingly is telling the Marlins today he will be leaving as manager at the end of the year

The team currently has a record of 63-90, putting them in fourth place in their division and 33.5 games behind the New York Mets. Only the Washington Nationals, the worst team in the NL, are behind them.

Following a 6-1 defeat yesterday at the hands of the Nationals, Don Mattingly finally came clean and admitted that he has had enough of the team.

He made the media aware that he will be leaving the organization at the end of the year. Mattingly has been with the Marlins since 2016 and has posted a win percentage of .428.

Don Mattingly served as the captain of the New York Yankees from 1991 to 1995 and is very popular in New York.

Don Mattingly was also a successful manager in Los Angeles. He coached the Dodgers from 2011 to 2015 before coming aboard the Marlins as a manager.

HITITHARD13 @electric413 @JonHeyman Let’s fire Boone and get Donny Baseball @JonHeyman Let’s fire Boone and get Donny Baseball ⚾️

Following the announcement of his retirement, many Yankee fans expressed interest in having Mattingly come to New York. Only this time, he would be working his magic from the dugout.

Current Yankees manager Aaron Boone has lost some popularity among the Yankees fanbase. This is despite the Bronx Bombers leading their division and looking poised for playoff success.

As manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mattingly led the team to three consecutive division titles between 2013 and 2015. With the Marlins, Mattingly has been unable to match such success. He came closest in the shortened 2020 season, when the Marlins finished second in their division.

Don Mattingly still as popular as ever with Yankee fans

Mattingly turned 60 last year. It is unclear if he is eyeing retirement or just a change. The decision was apparently made mutually by Mattingly and the Marlins management. Mattingly will leave the Marlins holding the record for the most wins and games managed as a manager.

As for Aaron Boone and the Yankees, it looks as though they are doing fine the way they are. Perhaps the timing is just not right for Mattingly to be selected to manage his former team.

