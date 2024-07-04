“Command wasn't there... you just got to forget about it" - Gavin Stone opens up on tough outing as Dodgers defense crumbles against D’backs

A dejected Gavin Stone spoke to reporters about his poor start on Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers were hammered 12-4 by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers pitcher was not able to locate his pitches, even though he was not having any issues physically. Stone feels he needs to put this outing behind him and look forward.

"I just didn't execute my pitches early in the counts. That was the biggest thing," Stone said. My arm felt good, but yeah, command wasn't there... you just got to forget about it."

The Dodgers took a 4-1 lead in the first inning, despite Gavin Stone giving up an early run. However, Stone allowed three more runs to the Diamondbacks in the third inning and was subsequently taken out of the game. Meanwhile, the Dodgers failed to score any more runs while the D-Backs capitalized on their relievers, with Christian Walker hitting two home runs.

Gavin Stone was drafted by the LA Dodgers in 2020 and made his major league debut in May last year. Stone has become a key member of the Dodgers pitching staff after earning a spot in the starting rotation at the start of the season.

He came into Wednesday's game holding a 9-2 record with a 2.73 ERA, having pitched his first complete game and shutout on his previous start.

Can't be "perfect every time," says Dave Roberts in support of Gavin Stone

The L.A. Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, was not not very concerned about the poor outing from Gavin Stone. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was not fussed about the poor outing by Gavin Stone. Roberts gave credit to the Arizona Diamondbacks hitters for their excellent performance.

“Those guys, I think tonight you’ve just got to give those guys credit. From the first hitter all the way to the ninth hitter, I just thought they took good at-bats against him. He had nothing to really put them away. Overall the location wasn’t there,” he said.

Gavin Stone threw 77 pitches but lasted just 3 innings. Roberts took Stone out of the game, given that he had racked up 103 pitches in his previous game.

“For him to get through [three] innings was a grind. But he’s been big for us all year long. We can’t expect him to be perfect every time out,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers will be facing the Diamondbacks again on Thursday for the deciding encounter of the three-game series, with both teams earning one win each.

