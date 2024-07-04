"Saved Shohei Ohtani's life" - Dave Roberts seconds idea of LA Dodgers star getting batboy a Porsche after stunning bare-handed catch 

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got candid while expressing his take on Shohei Ohtani gifting a Porsche to the batboy who saved him from potentially getting injured during gameday against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The batboy, named Javi, barehanded a foul ball, which was muscled towards the Dodgers dugout and almost hit Ohtani in the face as he dove for cover.

The quick reaction time by Javi saved "Shotime" from possibly getting injured, and Ohtani even posted a story on his Instagram account thanking him for his agile reaction. Reflecting on the incident, Roberts was asked about whether he thinks Ohtani should gift the batboy a Porsche, to which Roberts said:

"Yeah you are right. So, he buys Joe Kelly and Ashley a Porsche for the number switch. So, Javi saved his life.. hey man."

During a fun-filled interview on the "Foul Territory Show", Roberts even showcased the toy model of a Porsche that Ohtani gifted him as a present after eclipsing his record of becoming the highest home run-hitting Japanese-born player for the Dodgers franchise.

The interviewers and Roberts also shared a laugh while floating the idea of Ohtani gifting a mansion to Javi for saving his life.

Shohei Ohtani has been an instrumental figure for the Dodgers franchise since signing the biggest contract in US sports history, which stood at a whopping $700 million over 10 years, this past offseason.

He is slotted well both as a lead-off hitter (in the absence of Mookie Betts) and in the second spot between Mookie and Freddie Freeman in the Dodgers hitting lineup this season.

Much to the surprise of his fans, Ohtani has opted out of taking part in the MLB Home Run Derby during the All-Star weekend, despite hitting the second-highest number of home runs so far in 2024.

Dave Roberts addresses Shohei Ohtani skipping MLB Home Run Derby

After Shohei Ohtani's announcement of opting out of the Home Run Derby, Dave Roberts gave his take on the two-way ace's decision:

"He signed up here to help us win a championship and nothing should get in the way of that. In any other normal situation where he wasn't rehabbing, I think he would love to participate," Roberts said.

Shohei Ohtani's health and searing form at the plate will be crucial for the organization as they attempt to win the NL pennant and ultimately the World Series this season.

The Dodgers suffered a 12-4 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. After LA won the opening game 6-5, the three-game series will be on the line when they meet again on Thursday.

