“Commence parent era” - Blake Snell and girlfriend Haeley Mar announce baby news with heartwarming social media snapshots

Blake Snell is coming off a stellar season with the San Diego Padres. He started 32 games, compiling a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA, which led to him winning his second Cy Young Award.

As a free agent, Snell is in contract talks with teams, and preparing for the upcoming season. However, there is another thing Snell must prepare for, and that is fatherhood.

Snell and his girlfriend Haeley Mar, are expecting a child. Mar excitingly posted the life update on her Instagram, while many took the liberty to wish the couple the best of luck.

"Commence parent era" Mar posted.

The couple have been together for over two years now, and they often feature each other on their social media. This will be Blake Snell's first foray into fatherhood.

