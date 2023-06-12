Comparing MLB's highest-paid players' multimillion-dollar contracts to Lionel Messi, Patrick Mahomes

MLB has quite a history of dishing out large contracts to its players. MLB's highest-paid players are right up there when it comes to comparisons with mega-player contracts from other sports.

To make an assessment, we first need to look at the two players who have drawn the biggest contracts in the MLB. Mike Trout, with a $426.5 million 12-year contract, and Mookie Betts, with a $365 million 12-year contract, are MLB's highest-paid players. They both are ranked third and joint-fifth on the list of sportspersons with the biggest contracts signed.

Now let's have a look at the others on the list and compare them to the two baseball legends.

MLB's highest-paid players' compared to Canelo Alvarez

Occupying a joint-fifth position on the list of mega contracts is Mexican professional boxer, Canelo Alvarez. In 2018 he signed a 5-year, 11-fight contract worth $365 million with DAZN Boxing. With a 59-2-2 record in professional boxing, Alvarez is quite a draw. Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers record contract is tied with the same worth.

MLB's highest-paid players' compared to Patrick Mahomes

Edging out Mike Trout in the third position is NFL's Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently added a second Super Bowl in 2023 to his achievement list. It quite rightly justified the ten-year $503 million contract that he had signed with the franchise in 2020.

MLB's highest-paid players' compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

One GOAT from the world of association football takes the second spot. Leaving European football after 20 years, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year $536 million contract in 2023 with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He currently earns the highest annual salary for any athlete.

MLB's highest-paid players' compared to Lionel Messi

When Lionel Messi was at FC Barcelona, he often single-handedly won matches for his team. That was represented well through his 4-year $674 million contract that the football legend had signed with his boyhood club in 2017. In 2021, after the expiration of the contract, he left, signaling a new era for Barca.

