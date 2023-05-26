For most, the name Freddie Freeman is synonymous with greatness. After leading the MLB in runs, hits and doubles, the first baseman is once again leading the league in the latter two categories.

In a game on May 25 against his former team, Freeman had one of the more bizarre encounters of the year, particularly due to the way that it was picked up by the broadcast cameras.

In the second at-bat of the game, Freddie Freeman was facing off against Braves pitcher Bryce Elder. On the 0-1 pitch, Freeman checked his swing, and the camera panned to the third base umpire, who was in the midst of applying chapstick, and looking very disinterested.

"Freddie Freeman takes a strike on a check swing as the appeal to third finds the ump putting on chapstick" - pzycho

Commenters on Reddit took particular pleasure in Freeman's deadpan expression after the strike was called against him. The former MVP simply shook his dead in a disapproving manner.

As per MLB rules, a checked swing is called by the umpire on the lines. In the case of Freeman, who is a right-handed batter, the calls become the responsibility of the umpire on the third base line.

Although the sequence was nothing short of hilarious, fans were quick enough to point out that the home plate umpire has actually called Freeman's strike. Due to this, the approval of the third base umpire was luckily not needed.

Nevertheless, fans were sure to pile on some rather creative suggestions for what the seemingly detached umpire might be doing while applying chapstick, and none of them had to do with baseball.

The Braves went on to win the game by a score of 4-3, sparring themselves from the series loss. Freddie Freeman and the Braves will fly to Florida to kick off a weekend series against the first-placed Tampa Bay Rays.

After airing grievances about the management of his former team, the Atlanta Braves, Freeman inked a 6-year deal worth $162 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2022 season.

Freddie Freeman incident exposes umpire needlessly

While the video sequence itself presents a worrying picture of a disinterested official, the truth is that the umpre was not needed at all. Whether or not Freeman swung at the ball can be debated forever, but at least everyone knows that it was not the prerogative of the umpire on third base to decide this one.

