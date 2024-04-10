"Congrats to my favs" - Mookie Betts' wife Brianna beams with pride as Dodgers star gets nominated for 45th Sports Emmy Awards 

Mookie Betts has come out of the blocks like a racing stallion in a Churchill Downs race event this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers star leads the league in home runs, hits, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS percentage. The guy can seemingly do it all, which is evident by his off-field heroics as well.

As the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 45th Sports Emmy Awards, Mookie Betts received a nomination in the Emerging On-Air Talent category amongst four other nominees.

His wife, Brianna Betts, took to Instagram to post a story congratulating her husband on his outstanding achievement. She captioned her story:

"Congrats to my favs"

Mookie Betts does everything, from playing baseball and enthralling MLB crowds with his skills on the turf, to helping out the needy and raking up donations to help others via his charitable trust, the 50-50 Foundation.

He has received a Sports Emmy nomination for his on-air talents and involvement with TBS, FOX Sports and Bleacher Report over the last few seasons.

Betts has been highly active with Bleacher Report, as he has been hosting his podcast titled "On Base with Mookie Betts" since 2023. Many top MLB ballplayers have graced his podcast series with their presence as they discuss their lives on and off the field with Betts.

Manager Dave Roberts congratulates Mookie Betts on nomination for 45th Sports Emmy Awards

Ahead of Game 2 of the three-game series between the LA Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, LA manager Dave Roberts voiced his praise and congratulated Mookie Betts on his Sports Emmy nomination.

Roberts said:

"Congratulations to Mookie. I would not have seen this happening a few years ago, and to see his openness to doing this and to see how good he is as a host, it’s pretty impressive.

"He does have a lot of interests and he finds a way to be good at everything. So it’s no surprise that he’s been nominated."

Further, he added:

"I applaud him for trying to be a little uncomfortable and trying to tap into a different part of his personality. He’s very engaging, he asks very good questions, and he does a really good job."

Much to the liking of the manager and LA Dodgers fans, Betts – along with his fellow Dodgers teammates – has been in red-hot form as the ballclub continues to deliver on all the hopes and wishes entrusted upon them this year.

