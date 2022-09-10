"Congrats to the umpires on their hard earned victory. I hope they’re all suspended" - MLB podcaster sounds off on umpires following controversial call in New York Yankees game

The New York Yankees played the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, hoping to complete a much-needed four-game sweep. The two teams faced off for the fourth time in as many days with the Yankees winning the first three games. At a critical stage of the season, both teams need wins to secure their spots in the 2022 MLB playoffs.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees have been on a downturn since the All-Star break. The team had five players selected to the prestigious event but has since failed to live up to its early-season form. The pressure is mounting on Boone and it is showing. An awful call by the umpires during a close game against the Twins sent the manager into a frenzy.

"Congrats to the umpires on their hard earned victory. I hope they’re all suspended" - Eric Hubbs

Popular podcaster Eric Hubbs made reference to the controversial decision in a recent tweet. With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, the umpires missed a clear out at first base.

Pinch hitter Jake Cave hit a routine ground ball toward Marwin Gonzalez at first. Pitcher Wandy Peralta covered the base and Cave looked half a foot short. Upon review, the umpires stuck with the original decision to the frustration of the home fans.

Hubbs went as far as to say the umpire crew should all be suspended. That decision proved costly for the Yankees, who ended up losing 4-3.

The decision led to the Twins scoring two runs late in the game and cost the Yankees their winning streak.

The New York Yankees are 19-27 since the All-Star break and risk losing first-place in the AL East

Anthony Rizzo argues a call with umpire Lance Barrett during the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium.

Since the All-Star break, the New York Yankees are 19-27, and their lead at the top of the American League has shrunk. The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are now only 4.5 and 6 games behind, respectively. The New York Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. A four-game win-streak would have gone a long way to alleviate some of the pressure.

"Clearly out and is still called safe after review and Boone can't believe it" - Talkin' Yanks

Injuries are partly to blame, but the problems in the organization are visible from top to bottom. Brian Cashman's inability to finalize a contract for Aaron Judge started the season on the wrong foot. The offense has been inconsistent. Boone has mismanaged his lineup and bullpen all season long.

The Minnesota Twins were able to break their losing streak and now head home to face the Cleveland Guardians. That highly anticipated series features the first- and second-place teams in the AL Central.

The Twins trail the Guardians by only 1.5 games. They will need to continue winning if they have any chance of edging a Wild Card spot.

Give credit to Boone for not getting ejected for an eighth time this season. The New York Yankees manager seems to be cracking under the pressure of the Big Apple. Frustration is setting in for a team that had high expectations at the start of the year.

