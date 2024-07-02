"Congratulations to the Yankees today you win" - Comedian Kevin James' elated response to Bronx's chicken tender bucket drink goes viral

The King of Queens fame and New York native Kevin James was awestruck by an item at the New York Yankees' ballpark. The renowned actor and stand-up comedian and actor made his feelings clear with a social media post.

James, a die-hard fan of Yankees' city rivals, the New York Mets, couldn't help but applaud the beverage/snack item at Yankee Stadium, previously known as 'The Grub Tub.'

Rebranded as The Bronx's chicken tender bucket drink, the beverage is a convenient way for fans to watch baseball without being too worried about their food and drinks.

James acknowledged the Yankees for the innovative choice of snack on their menu, wondering if the Mets also served it at Citi Field, conceding the round to the Bronx Bombers.

"I don’t know if the Mets are doing this … but congratulations to the Yankees … today you win," James captioned his Instagram post.

The New York Yankees responded to the renowned actor's compliment by recreating a viral meme from his sitcom.

Kevin James' love for New York Mets runs very deep

Kevin James has been a guest at Citi Field on numerous occasions, and his fandom is well-documented. However, very few are aware of the extent James will go to ingrain himself as the greatest Mets fan.

"Say what you want about my movies, my career, my weight, have fun. Three things are undeniable: my faith, my family, and my loyalty to the Mets," James said in response to Sal Licata in 2016.

In fact, James' second daughter, Shea, is named after the New York Mets' former stomping ground, the Shea Stadium.

"I grew up with them, and I kind of just threw it out to my wife as a name, as a possibility, and not mentioning about the stadium or the franchise behind it, and then I had to confess later and tell her it was after the baseball team, the stadium," James said on "The Billy Bush Show" in 2010.

Although Kevin James conceded victory to the Yankees over their innovative beverage, it was his Mets that did the business last month, sweeping the Yankees at Citi Field in a two-game series.

