"Considered severe in both elbows" - Devastating news as Giancarlo Stanton gives major update on potential season-ending injury with Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has come into the 2025 season a bit banged up. The five-time All-Star has been away from the team while getting platelet-rich plasma injections in his elbows.

His Opening Day status hangs in the balance, but that is not all. There is a chance that he may have to have surgery, which would effectively end his season before it even got started.

Stanton spoke about his situation on Saturday. He is dealing with pain in both of his elbows, which he believes came about as he underwent adjustments at the plate last season.

"Considered severe in both elbows" said Stanton.

Stanton revealed that his injuries are considered to be severe in both his elbows. As for now, he cannot put a date on when he will be able to resume baseball activities.

Stanton previously stated that he had played through the pain last year, especially in the postseason. However, that pain has not gone away, and the MLB season will not wait on him.

He has had two sets of PRP treatments and is on-pace to have a third on Monday. If that does not help the issue, then it might be time to seriously consider season-ending surgery.

Giancarlo Stanton is not the only Yankees player dealing with injuries

New York Yankees - Giancarlo Stanton (Photo via IMAGN)

Giancarlo Stanton is not the only player the Yankees are worrying about. They have a handful of players whose future statuses are up in the air as they are dealing with injuries.

Gerrit Cole's status for the season is murky after he had an MRI on his throwing elbow. He has gotten those tests back and is currently seeking a second opinion on the matter.

Last season, Cole had to sit out a month after feeling discomfort in his elbow. While he was able to avoid Tommy John surgery, he may not be able to dodge it this time.

Luis Gil is another pivotal player who is dealing with an injury. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year is currently dealing with a high-grade lat strain which will cost him three months.

DJ LeMahieu is also dealing with an injury that will cost him some time. His calf is giving him problems, and he is not expected to be back until at least April 11. With all these injuries, some players are going to have to step it up to start the year out.

