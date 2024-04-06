"Contender for moment of the year already" - Rockies fans ecstatic as Ryan McMahon crushes walk-off grand slam against Rays

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies had fans on the edge of their seat in their Friday matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. After securing a four-run lead in the eighth inning, Colorado allowed Tampa Bay to take the lead in the ninth inning.

However, in the bottom of the ninth, Peter Fairbanks walked the bases loaded, and up came McMahon. He waited for his pitch and did not miss it, taking it 417 feet over the wall to win the game in dramatic fashion.

This is the second win for the Rockies this season. While the team would have liked to win this game without sweating, they will take any victories they can get right now.

The walk-off win has Colorado fans over the moon. They are starting to form some expectations given how their team played against the Rays.

"Contender for moment of the year" - one fan posted.

"People like to meme on the Rockies but Ryan McMahon is a legitimately good player and more need to acknowledge this fact" - another fan posted.

"With the power of friendship anything is possible!" - posted another.

Fans want to see the rest of the league putting some respect on McMahon's name. While the roster is not full of start-studded players, he is somebody who stands out from the rest.

"Absulutely nothing like a walkoff lol so glad baseball is back" - said another.

"This is my World Series" - said another.

"Rocktober back on? - asked another.

Colorado has two more games at home over the weekend before they take on their division rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon is off to a great start for the Rockies

Colorado Rockies - Ryan McMahon (Image via Getty)

Ryan McMahon is coming off a solid 2023 season with the Rockies. He appeared in 152 games, hitting .240/.322/.431 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs. He was one homer away from tying his career-high.

Heading into Friday's game, McMahon was hitting .375/.448/.417. Those numbers will surely rise after his 3-for-5 performance. Outside of McMahon, Nolan Jones, Elias Diaz, and Ezequiel Tovar all had multiple hits, helping their club secure a win.

It may not be a competitive season for Colorado, but they have some exciting players to watch. It will be interesting to see if McMahon can continue streaking at the plate and put his name in the hat for some All-Star votes.

