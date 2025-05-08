  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Controversial call by umpire in Red Sox vs. Rangers game has fans divided

Controversial call by umpire in Red Sox vs. Rangers game has fans divided

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified May 08, 2025 05:05 GMT
Controversial call by umpire in Red Sox vs. Rangers game has fans divided (Credits: Getty)
Controversial call by umpire in Red Sox vs. Rangers game has fans divided (Credits: Getty)

Fans reacted to a third-inning umpire call in the Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers game at Fenway Park. The two teams faced off in the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday.

Ad

While facing Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck in the third inning, Rangers' Wyatt Langford hit a ground ball. Houck fielded it and threw to first baseman Romy Gonzalez as Langford ran toward first base.

However, the throw was low, and Gonzalez couldn’t catch it cleanly. Langford overran first base and failed to touch the bag. Gonzalez then picked up the ball and stepped on first base before Langford returned to touch it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Langford was ruled safe. The Red Sox challenged the call, but it was upheld. Several fans took to social media to react to the controversial decision:

“He was clearly out. Runner missed the bag, 1B recovered ball with foot on bag,” a fan said.
Ad
“Eh throw the ball better to first base and make the catch and you wouldn’t have to worry about the call in this situation,” another fan said.
“Worst call I have ever seen,” another fan said.
Ad

Many other fans continued to share their thoughts:

“No, not unless the call was safe due to obstruction. Would be great if @MLB could confirm whether it was safe due to obstruction or if they just got the call wrong (on field and in review),” a comment reads.
“He’s safe. The 1B did put his foot on the base. However, he did not have full possession of the baseball when catching it. So to answer your question, the runner is safe,” another comment reads.
Ad
“They may have ruled that the First Baseman blocked his path to First Base. Which is why he missed the base,” someone wrote.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora explains the third-inning safe call

After the controversial third-inning call, the Texas Rangers managed to score one run. However, the Boston Red Sox rallied and went on to win the game 6-4, splitting the first two games of their series.

Ad

Following the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained the safe call, saying:

“If he (the base runner) doesn’t step on the bag, Romy needs to get the ball and tag him… You just gotta tag him. That’s the how you appeal it."

With this victory, the Red Sox move to 19-19 on the 2025 season. They will face the Rangers again on Thursday in the series finale.

About the author
Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya

Twitter icon

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chirag Dhariya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications