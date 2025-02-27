Controversial Cubs legend Sammy Sosa acknowledges rising phenom’s Hall of Fame mindset

Chicago Cubs legend Sammy Sosa admires the confidence of young outfielder Kevin Alcantara after he apparently claimed that he will eventually end up in the Hall of Fame. Sosa said that Alcantara reminds him of himself in his younger days, and the 22-year-old possesses the ability to fulfill his Cooperstown aspirations.

Ad

Sammy Sosa was a seven-time All-Star and former National League MVP. He played 13 seasons for the Chicago Cubs and is the all-time home run leader of the franchise. He's ninth on the all-time home run leaderboard in the MLB with 609, but Sosa was denied entry to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA for suspected PED use during his career.

At the moment, Sammy Sosa is working as a guest instructor at the Cubs spring training camp in Mesa, Arizona. He offered his thoughts on the alleged claims of Kevin Alcantara in an interview at Sloan Park on Wednesday [7:21]:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"Reminds me of when I was coming up," Sosa said. "I was cocky. I was confident. By cocky, I mean when you're not afraid. I feel Alcantara has that, too. If he already prophesied that, then definitely it's going to happen.

"He can hit. He can swing. He can make contact. So, I think he's going to be a very, very good player," Sosa added.

Ad

Kevin Alcantara was initially signed by the New York Yankees in 2018 before they traded him to the Chicago Cubs three years later. He made his MLB debut with the team as a late September call-up last year.

Sammy Sosa set to travel with the Cubs for Tokyo Series

Sammy Sosa is the Cubs' all-time home run leader (Image Source: Getty)

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to kickstart their 2025 MLB season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

Sammy Sosa said that he will travel with the Cubs to Japan and is excited about the prospect, as he had enjoyed his time in the country when he traveled there previously.

"25 years ago, I went to Japan. I was MVP over there also, don't forget," Sosa laughed. "Definitely people love me (there)."

"Looking forward to being back up there," he added. "A lot of great players are coming from Japan. Japan was great. They treated me very nicely. So, looking forward to being back there."

Sosa had played several exhibition games in Japan during his career and was a massive hit with fans there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback