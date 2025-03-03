Controversial Cubs legend Sammy Sosa sends emotional message about missing HoF honor amid backlash over PED involvement

Sammy Sosa is one of the best players in the history of Chicago Cubs and put up great stats throughout his career. Sosa is not in the Hall of Fame, and it's because of using performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career.

The Chicago Cubs have finally allowed Sosa to be around the team again, and he has been spending time with them in Spring Training. Bob Nightengale is a reporter for USA Today, and he was able to sit down with Sosa for an exclusive interview.

Sosa opened up to Nightengale in a way that most have never seen, and he got emotional when talking about missing out on the Hall of Fame.

“I believe in time," Sosa says. “Nobody’s perfect. Time will heal all wounds. I really believe that one day, the door will be open for us."

While Sosa has never openly admitted to using steroids, he has acknowledged that he made some mistakes during his playing career. Mark McGwire was another legendary slugger who played at the same time as Sosa, and both players agree that they didn't break any rules.

"There was no testing. There were no rules. We didn’t break any laws," said Sosa.

The Chicago Cubs were waiting for a public apology from Sammy Sosa, and it finally came this winter. As soon as that apology was made, Sosa was welcomed back to all team activities, and he is set to be inducted in the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame.

Sammy Sosa sees himself in rising Cubs star Kevin Alcantara

Sammy Sosa has been working with current Cubs players at Sloan Park in Spring Training, and he has also been a presence in the clubhouse. Reporters have been able to meet with Sosa as well, and the slugger has always been someone who comes up with great quotes.

On Feb. 28, Sosa sat down for an interview with the Marquee Network and noted that he sees himself in young outfielder Kevin Alcantara.

"Reminds me of when I was coming up," Sosa said. "I was cocky. I was confident. By cocky, I mean when you're not afraid. I feel Alcantara has that too. If he already prophesied that, then definitely it's going to happen."

The Chicago Cubs have a loaded farm system, and they are also talented at the big league level. Sammy Sosa believes Alcantara is headed for a long career as he has plenty of skills.

"He can hit. He can swing. He can make contact. So, I think he's going to be a very, very good player," Sosa added.

It now remains to be seen if Kevin Alcantara lives up to the great potential he has.

