Controversial Olympian Alysha Newman throws first pitch for Blue Jays, fans react: "I love this"

Ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays' series opener against the Washington Nationals at home on Monday, pole vaulter Alysha Newman was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Having won medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, and most recently a bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Newman is undoubtedly quite accomplished at what she does. However, her name is often associated with controversy due to her presence on OnlyF*ns.

A series of snaps of Newman's visit to Rogers Centre on Monday was posted by the Blue Jays' Instagram handle ahead of the game.

"We’ve got an Olympian in the house 🇨🇦 It’s Alysha Newman - 2024 Pole Vault Bronze Medallist!" the Instagram post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, plenty of fans showered Newman with compliments in the comments.

"Prettiest women ever!" a fan commented.

"Way to go 👏" another fan wrote.

"I love this!! 😍😍" another fan posted.

Screenshots of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@bluejays)

"What a fantastic pitch @alyshanewman 🔥🙌😍" another fan shared.

"She’s so inspiring and reppin’ my fave team 😍😍" another fan replied.

"So proud of you Aly ❤️❤️❤️" another fan responded.

Blue Jays insider on Max Scherzer's fitness leading up to Monday night game at Rogers Centre

Having offered Max Scherzer a one-year, $15.5 million contract before the 2025 season, ensuring the three-time Cy Young award winner stays healthy will certainly be high on the Blue Jays' list of priorities for the new campaign.

Addressing the matter, insider Julia Kreuz talked about how the organization plans to deal with Scherzer's soreness issues.

"When you're talking about a veteran rotation, health is obviously going to play a big factor, starting with Max Scherzer’s thumb, which was one of the big topics in spring training—just some soreness popping up for him around the 50-pitch mark," Kreuz said, via MLB Network.

"The Blue Jays right now feel comfortable enough penciling him in for that third start of the season. So, you kind of expect Scherzer to be ready, but it is going to be something we watch for pretty much all season long, or at the very least early on."

As the Blue Jays aim to bounce back from a tough 2024 season, fans will be hoping the rotation manages to stay fit and prove its quality.

