Controversy erupts after David Ortiz & Rafael Devers criticizing Red Sox management surfaces amid Alex Bregman 3B drama

After the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman over the winter, veteran third baseman Rafael Devers was not pleased. He does not plan on shifting away from the hot corner for the 2025 season.

This has become a big story, as Bregman is coming off a season where he won a Gold Glove at the position. However, there is some more drama brewing around camp.

Devers was videotaped walking to the field with former slugger David Ortiz. The two were caught criticizing the organization for how they handled the offseason and their last-minute attitude.

"...a right-handed bat. And they're coming to force me? And they told me: 'We offered $700 million to Soto.' I told them if they offered you $700 million, sign with Santander..." said Devers.

"They leave everything for the last [minute]. What a problem! But, you forget about that. Let's improve" said Ortiz.

We can hear a snippet of Devers talking about the club trying to force him and something about a right-handed bat. This could be about Bregman's presence and the front office looking to push him to be a designated hitter.

We can also hear the veteran talk about his discussions with management about signing Anthony Santander. Devers was not happy hearing the Red Sox offered Juan Soto a $700 million contract over the winter.

David Ortiz then chimes in to give his take on the matter. He takes a direct shot at the front office for their last-minute decision-making before telling Devers to focus up.

Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is getting ready to make spring debut amid Alex Bregman drama

Boston Red Sox - Rafael Devers (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Bregman has gotten a jump on his spring training work. He was at camp early, taking reps at second base, taking double play feeds from Trevor Story.

Rafael Devers has been nursing an injury. He hurt both of his shoulders at the end of the 2024 season, and he wants to make sure he is 100 percent healthy before he sees game action.

Devers will make his spring debut on March 5 when the Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays. However, manager Alex Cora is unsure where he will play that day.

The goal is to have Devers take reps at third base in the spring, but for his first game back, that may be too much. It would not be surprising if he worked as the designated hitter for his first day back.

