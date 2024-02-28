"Cool to have Brancas playing baseball again" - MLB legend Ralph Branca's descendant Dylan shares pride in continuing rich family legacy at NYU

Dylan Branca, the great-nephew of former MLB pitcher Ralph Branca, shined during NYU's opening weekend. He had a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts, contributing to his team's win over Merchant Marine Academy.

Branca is a name that is deeply rooted within NYU. Ralph is a member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame. Dylan's grandfather, John R. Branca, earned a Master's degree from the school and became a New York State assemblyman and chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission.

With many of the Branca family going to school at NYU, they wanted to give back. On Thursday, NYU officially opened the Branca Family Baseball training facility, located in the Palladium Athletic Facility.

The 4,400 square foot facility was a fight from Dylan's father, John Branca. He is one of the top attorneys in the nation, representing celebrities such as Michael Jackson.

The facility includes batting cages, pitching mounds, Trackman and Rapsodo. It is a state-of-the-art facility that will allow NYU players to train effectively within their own campus.

NYU baseball's manager, Doug Kimbler, could not be happier with the facility and the thought of the Branca family continuing their legacy at the university. Dylan feels the same way, knowing he has big shoes to fill.

"I think it's really cool to have Brancas playing baseball again at NYU," Dylan said.

After starting their season 4-0, NYU continues its season on Friday in Staten Island against Vassar College. Then, it has a Saturday and Sunday series against Haverford College.

Looking back at the 12-year career of Ralph Branca

Former MLB Pitcher Ralph Branca

Ralph Branca enjoyed a 12-year career in the big leagues, getting started with the Brooklyn Dodgers after attending their tryout in 1943. He debuted the following year and held his own in his rookie year, putting together a 3.04 ERA.

In 1947, the year that Jackie Robinson debuted, Branca was one of the few players on the team that lined up on the field alongside Robinson. The same season, he earned his first All-Star nod.

Unfortunately, Branca is known for giving up the home run that gave the Giants the pennant in 1951. Branca came in from the bullpen and gave up "The Shot Heard Around the World" to Bobby Thomson.

After spending 10 seasons with the Dodgers, Branca spent some time with the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees and returned to the Dodgers in 1956 before retiring. During his career, he was a three-time All-Star from 1947 to 1949.

