"Coolest things I've ever done" - Dricus du Plessis becomes an MLB fan after ceremonial first pitch at Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds game

By Safeer M S
Published Aug 07, 2025 11:58 GMT
Dricus du Plessis becomes an MLB fan after ceremonial first pitch at Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds game
Dricus du Plessis becomes an MLB fan after ceremonial first pitch at Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds game [Image Source: Instagram/cubs]

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis threw the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds game on Monday. The experience has left a lasting impression on du Plessis, who has now become an MLB fan.

The 31-year-old South African will be in action against Khamzat Chimaev next Saturday. The middleweight title fight headlines the promotion's PPV event, UFC 319, at the United Center in Chicago.

The middleweight champion spoke highly of his experience at Wrigley Field during his appearance on "Ariel Helwani Show" on Wednesday.

"It was one of the coolest things I've ever done," du Plessis said. "It was really a highlight for me, in terms of things I've done outside of the sport. It was insane. My first baseball game I’ve ever watched live. Wow. And it was incredible. I am definitely now a baseball fan. I’m actually booking to go watch the game directly after the fight again." (Timestamp: 2:14)
The middleweight champion had earlier admitted he had never thrown a baseball in his life. He pointed out that the sport is non-existent in his native South Africa. However, he has played cricket, which is similar to baseball, and as such had some idea of throwing the ball.

Though du Plessis enjoyed the game, repping a Cubs jersey, it was not a great night for the team. The Reds defeated them 2-3 despite Dansby Swanson's two-run homer. The Cubs also lost Game 2 on Tuesday before bouncing back to win Game 3 on Wednesday.

Dricus du Plessis and the Cubs mascot have fun at the ballpark

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis didn't choose the easy way to throw a pitch. Officials had advised that he could make his throw from just off the grass, but Dricus du Plessis opted instead to throw from the center of the mound.

The 31-year-old South African made a decent throw to Clark, the Cubs mascot, who caught the ball. Following the throw, du Plessis appeared to jokingly box Clark, who didn't want any part of it as he ran away quickly. They posed for a picture soon after.

Despite being the defending champion, du Plessis is a small betting underdog in his upcoming fight against Khamzat Chimaev, who is undefeated in professional MMA.

Chimaev last fought at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, defeating Robert Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, by submission in the first round. Meanwhile, du Plessis recorded his second title defense, against Sean Strickland, at UFC 312 in Australia.

The defending champion certainly has made some Cubs fans root for him next Saturday. Still, it remains to be seen whether that would be enough to defeat the undefeated Chechen.

