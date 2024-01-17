Cooper Hummel Trade: Mets send outfielder/catcher to Giants for cash

The New York Mets have traded outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel to the San Francisco Giants for cash. In December, the Mets had acquired him off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and, subsequently, the club designated him for assignment.

The 29-year-old only has 227 plate appearances. However, there won't be an increase in playing time for Hummel with the Giants either, considering the way they are stacked up.

Last year, the Giants utilized a similar player, Blake Sabol, who split his time evenly between catching and outfield duties. Patrick Bailey will be their primary catcher, with Tom Murohyb as a backup. Either Sabol or Hummel will take on part-time catching duties to allow Murphy to come out as DH.

Moreover, both utility players could also see time in Triple-A if the team needs more depth in other departments.

Cooper Hummel's baseball career

Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Hummel played college baseball for the University of Portland.

He was picked in the 18th round by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent five season with the Brewers' affiliate teams in the minor before being dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021.

Hummel made his MLB debut on Opening Day, Apr. 7, 2022, as a pinch hitter for Jake McCarthy. He hit and homered for the first time in his career against the San Diego Padres on Apr. 10.

In his limited time in the majors, the outfielder/catcher has slashed. 166/.264/.286. However, his AAA numbers are far better, slashing .288/.420/.492 in 977 plate appearances.

Cooper Hummel batted .087, registering two hits and two runs in 10 games in 2023. It remains to be seen how the Giants use him throughout the season as he seeks another good run in the majors.

On a personal front, he married his wife Ashley in 2021.

