Corbin Burnes reveals key factors behind choosing Diamondbacks for $210,000,000 contract 

On Monday, right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes talked about the key factors that led to his move to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason. Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million deal to take him to Chase Field back in January.

Burnes enjoyed an excellent 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles, finishing the regular season with a 15-9 win/loss record, along with a 2.92 ERA and 181 total strikeouts, earning his fourth All-Star selection and being named to the All-MLB first team for the second time in his career.

Despite the individual success, however, the season ended on a disappointing note from a team standpoint, as the Orioles were beaten to the AL East title by the New York Yankees, before disappointingly bowing out of the postseason in the wildcard series.

Speaking to "MLB Network", Burnes revealed that his wife Brooke and three children, who have been living in Arizona since 2018, had a significant role to play in him signing with the Diamondbacks.

"Just kind of the stage of life that me and my wife are at with three young kids, we wanted [for me to move] somewhere that we could be together as much as we can, I can help out and be a dad a little bit more than I was the last couple of years," Burnes said.

"These guys [Arizona Diamondbacks] reached out and there was mutual interest to join a team that was in the World Series a couple of years ago, with the good young core they have, it just kinda checked all the boxes, and everything lined up perfectly," he added.

Former big leaguer shares opinion about D-backs pitching rotation after Corbin Burnes acquisition

With the likes of Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez having impressed in the past, bringing in Corbin Burnes adds plenty of quality to an already excellent Diamondbacks pitching staff.

Talking about how they look to be in a strong position to compete heading into the new season, former big leaguer Chris Young shared his opinion on how the serpents' rotation seems to be shaping up.

"It was a huge win for the D-backs when you're talking about going into the NL West and being able to compete. the Dodgers are clearly going in one direction, even after winning the World Series, and the D-backs are saying, ‘We’re going to stay right there with you," Young said via MLB Network.

"As far as starting rotations go in the National League, they’re amongst the top. Corbin Burnes is one of the best pitchers in the game. To put him with Gallen and Kelly? Fine," he added.

Heading into the new season, D-backs fans will be hoping their strong pitching staff can help them challenge in the NL West and potentially clinch postseason qualification after agonizingly missing out on the final day of the regular season in 2024.

