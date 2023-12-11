Corbin Burnes Update: Brewers now 'expected' to retain Cy Young winner amid rampant trade speculations

According to MLB expert Bob Nightengale, the Milwaukee Brewers want to keep Corbin Burnes this offseason. Burnes is a former Cy Young Award winner. Burnes has long been a target for several teams looking to trade for him this offseason, but it appears Milwaukee wants to hang onto their best-starting pitcher.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are now expected to retain Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes instead of trading him, still wanting to compete for the NL Central title," Bob Nightengale stated.

The Arizona Diamondbacks eliminated the Brewers from the postseason in the wild card round after they had won the NL Central the previous season. It makes pure sense that they want to strive to win again, as Nightengale states.

Burnes, Willy Adames, and 19-year-old sensation Jackson Chourio, who is anticipated to make his major league debut early in the upcoming season, are just a few of their talented players after losing Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs.

Furthermore, the Brewers could have sold Burnes and relied on ace Brandon Woodruff to carry the rotation load, but Woodruff is expected to miss the entire season due to a shoulder issue. As a result, he was not offered, necessitating Burnes' retention in the bullpen.

He just finished a season in which he went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA. He is a three-time All-Star and the 2021 Cy Young Award winner. In his career, he has a 3.26 ERA and a 45-27 record. The Brewers will put veteran Wade Miley in the lineup in addition to Corbin Burnes. They also have Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea. When healthy, Aaron Ashby is an additional option.

Milwaukee Brewers have a lot to focus on next season

Counsell guided the team to its longest stretch of continuous success, which included four postseason berths over the previous six seasons, and he also set a Brewers record for lifetime managerial victories.

After Ron Roenicke was sacked as manager of the Brewers in 2015, Counsell assumed the position. After that 2015 MLB season, he appointed Pat Murphy as his bench coach, and the Brewers have since promoted him to manager of Milwaukee.

Murphy now has a lot on his plate as the team needs to go through a rebuilding phase since other teams in the National League are stacking up with talented individuals and will fight for the NL pennant next season.

