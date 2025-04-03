Corbin Carroll drops ice-cold reaction after Zac Gallen Ks 13 Yankees hitters in Diamondbacks victory

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen kept New York Yankees hitters on their toes in his latest start on Wednesday, which saw him strike out 13 hitters across 6.2 innings. His strong outing helped the Diamondbacks secure their second straight victory (4-3) against the Yankees, who head into Thursday's game, hoping not to get swept.

Gallen put on a strong show, allowing only three hits with a lot of zeroes on his stat line. The Yankees couldn't manage a single run until the ninth inning, where they scored three runs, falling one run short of tying the game and taking it into extra innings.

After the game, teammate Corbin Carroll, who went 0-for-3 with one walk, posted ice-cold emojis to hail Gallen's latest start.

Here's his social media story:

Carroll's Instagram story

For the Diamondbacks, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in two runs after a two-run home run in the first inning. Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo contributed with an RBI each.

Late in the ninth inning, the Yankees scored three runs after Anthony Volpe took AJ Puk deep for a three-run home run, which drove in Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge. However, the Dbacks reliever held his nerve to retire Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells to win the game.

Zac Gallen credits catcher Gabriel Moreno for his stellar outing vs Yankees

In baseball, the pitcher and catcher need to be in sync throughout the game. Zac Gallen and Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno enjoyed a great synergy Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Gallen, who is more attuned to calling his own pitches using the PitchCom device, only felt the need to do so in six of his 101 pitches, meaning he and his catcher agreed almost always on what type of pitch was required in a given situation.

"Gabi had a real good feel for what they were trying to do,” Gallen said after the game. “We both prepped a pretty good amount to kind of understand what we had to do to get those guys.”

This was a nice bounce-back effort from Zac Gallen, who had a rough outing in the season opener where he allowed four earned runs against the Chicago Cubs. His fastball command was way better, allowing him to have his way on Wednesday.

"The biggest thing for me is always my delivery,” Gallen said. “I think when my delivery is in the right spot and I’m on time and the tempo is good for the most part it should -- I don’t want to say look like this [outing] -- but everything should be around the zone, everything should be moving late."

This way, the Diamondbacks improved to 4-2 and now they would like to sweep the reigning ALCS champions on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

