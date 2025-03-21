Corbin Carroll playfully reveals why he despises pitchers

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll recently ranked baseball cards featuring several standout Major League Baseball players. Carroll had a mixed 2024 season, starting the campaign struggling and recording a batting average below .200 for much of this period.

He improved in the second half and eventually finished the season batting .231 with 22 homers, 74 RBIs, 73 walks and 35 stolen bases in 158 games played. On Thursday, Carroll joined Major League Baseball for a lighthearted behind-the-scenes video in which the 24-year-old blind ranks baseball cards.

The MLB shared the clip captioned:

“A ‘pitcher perfect’ card ranking from @Corbin.Carroll’s point of view 😂”

In the clip, Corbin Carroll picks one card after another without knowing what’s coming next, placing each on a list numbered 1 to 8.

The rankings begin with Carroll acquiring Hall of Famer Joe Torre, whom he places in the seventh spot. Next, former outfielder Stan Musial lands in fourth place, followed by Carroll’s favorite player, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who takes the top spot.

Carroll then picks a card featuring Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo, placing him fifth, while third baseman Alex Bregman claims the second spot.

When he draws a card of pitcher Jacob deGrom, Carroll places him last. With only the third and sixth spots remaining, another pitcher, Trevor Williams, is slotted into sixth place. Finally, Carroll picks center fielder Julio Rodríguez’s card, completing the rankings by placing him third.

In the clip, Corbin Carroll was asked about his negative feelings toward pitchers during the rankings, and he replied:

“I mean you just they already get all the credit. They don’t need any more”

Corbin Carroll opened up about his last year's setbacks that “shaped him”

Corbin Carroll made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022 and later signed an eight-year, $111 million contract in March 2023. Reflecting on his 2024 struggles, Carroll told ESPN:

"Failure has definitely shaped me. And I think that some of my favorite aspects about myself have come from my responses to failure."

Looking to bounce back in 2025, Carroll has been performing well in spring training. Through 33 at-bats, he has posted a .394 batting average with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases.

