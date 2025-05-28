Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, & Freddie Freeman's wives react to Will Smith's wife's New York photo dump

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers spent this past weekend in New York for their series against the Mets. With how these two teams have come out this season, this was set to be a thriller.
This was the first time this season that these two teams had met. Many of the team's wives took advantage of the weekend in New York, as Smith's wife, Cara, took to Instagram with a photo dump.
"A little New York recap" said Cara.
Cara met up with New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase. She also spent time with Dave Roberts' wife, Tricia, and Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, for a fun-filled weekend.
Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, could not help but react to the post, but she was not alone. Yency Almonte's wife, Tori, Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, and Sue Jo, the Dodgers' social media director, also commented.
Many were quick to compliment the catcher's wife. Cara spent her time indulging in the local food and coffee, and was treated to a rainy New York night.
All in all, it looked to be a successful girls' weekend. Cara certainly took advantage of the only time the Dodgers will be in New York during the regular season.
Will Smith and the Dodgers struggled over the weekend against the Mets
Will Smith and the Dodgers had their hands full when they walked into Citi Field over the weekend for their series against the Mets. The Amazins had just come off a series loss against the New York Yankees and were looking to get back on track.
The Dodgers were able to take the first game of the series by a score of 7-5, but it was all downhill from there. They struggled to produce much offense in the next two games, scoring just three combined runs.
They lost Game 2 by a score of 5-2 and Game 3 by a score of 1-3, losing the series. The losses pushed their record back to 33-20, keeping the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks within striking distance.
This was not the outcome the Blue Crew was hoping for, but they cannot dwell on their past weekend's results. They will face the other team from New York, the Yankees, over the weekend for a three-game series. They will have a tough task in Game 1 as Max Fried is expected to start for the Bronx Bombers.