Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, & Freddie Freeman's wives react to Will Smith's wife's New York photo dump

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers spent this past weekend in New York for their series against the Mets. With how these two teams have come out this season, this was set to be a thriller.

This was the first time this season that these two teams had met. Many of the team's wives took advantage of the weekend in New York, as Smith's wife, Cara, took to Instagram with a photo dump.

"A little New York recap" said Cara.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Cara met up with New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase. She also spent time with Dave Roberts' wife, Tricia, and Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, for a fun-filled weekend.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, could not help but react to the post, but she was not alone. Yency Almonte's wife, Tori, Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, and Sue Jo, the Dodgers' social media director, also commented.

Cara Martinell-Smith's Instagram

Many were quick to compliment the catcher's wife. Cara spent her time indulging in the local food and coffee, and was treated to a rainy New York night.

Cara Martinell-Smith's Instagram

All in all, it looked to be a successful girls' weekend. Cara certainly took advantage of the only time the Dodgers will be in New York during the regular season.

Will Smith and the Dodgers struggled over the weekend against the Mets

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers - Will Smith (Photo via IMAGN)

Will Smith and the Dodgers had their hands full when they walked into Citi Field over the weekend for their series against the Mets. The Amazins had just come off a series loss against the New York Yankees and were looking to get back on track.

The Dodgers were able to take the first game of the series by a score of 7-5, but it was all downhill from there. They struggled to produce much offense in the next two games, scoring just three combined runs.

Expand Tweet

They lost Game 2 by a score of 5-2 and Game 3 by a score of 1-3, losing the series. The losses pushed their record back to 33-20, keeping the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks within striking distance.

This was not the outcome the Blue Crew was hoping for, but they cannot dwell on their past weekend's results. They will face the other team from New York, the Yankees, over the weekend for a three-game series. They will have a tough task in Game 1 as Max Fried is expected to start for the Bronx Bombers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More