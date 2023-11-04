Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers stole the spotlight on Friday. After 51 years of waiting, the city of Arlington, Texas, finally had the chance to participate in the championship parade of the Texas Rangers. 30,000 fans crammed into the North Plaza of Globe Life Field to celebrate their first World Series Pennant and the MLB champions shared the moment with nearly 500,000 fans.

The Rangers were one of six teams that had never won a championship since their establishment in 1961, but that has all changed. 2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager took a dig at the Astros at the parade, paraphrasing a quote from Alex Bregman:

"Everyone was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we'll never know."

Bregman, said the same of the Astros when Houston took the AL title on the last day of the season. This stuck with the Texans, who used it as motivation.

After the parade, Corey Seager was serving chicken at Raising Cane's and took the time to discuss what he said and the effects of Bregman's comments:

“It was something that motivated us. It for sure did,” Seager said.

“I kind of got put up by my teammates a little bit to do it and it was worth it. You just find ways to motivate yourself. We were a motivated team and you find any way to stay motivated.”

Corey Seager's comments will intensify the rivalry between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros

The Texas Rangers have faced the Astros in a total of 273 games (combining regular and postseason) with the record a close 135-138 in favor of the Rangers. Currently, Houston has a two-game losing streak.

In regular games, the Astros are 132-134 (49.6%) against Texas. Their feud intensified when the Houston Astros clinched the American League West title on the final day of the regular season.

This year, they faced each other in 20 games with the Astros winning 12 of them. The last and most important time they met was in the ALCS when the Rangers defeated the Astros 4-3 to advance and ultimately, become the 2023 World Series Champions.

It seems likely that just as the Rangers used the Astros' success as motivation, Corey Seager's comments will be remembered in Houston for a long time.