Corey Seager Injury Update: Rangers manager Bruce Bochy "optimistic" superstar shortstop could be ready for Opening Day

Corey Seager hasn't played in any games yet this season as he has been rehabbing during Spring Training. Although the Texas Rangers have a 10-8 record in the Cactus League, having the 2023 World Series MVP in the lineup would make it even more exciting.

In January, Seager had successful sports hernia surgery and decided to focus on his health so that he could be in top form for the regular season.

“It's better to miss, potentially, a little bit in the beginning than to miss a few weeks in the season,” Seager said via MLB.com. “There’s nothing else to do. I’m gonna try not to get antsy, and try to be ready as fast as possible, though.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think we have a better idea when he’ll be ready. He’s doing well considering where he’s at. What he had done,” Bruce Bochy, the Rangers’ manager, told in an interview.

Luckily, that time may be soon approaching. According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, manager Bochy is highly “optimistic” about Seager's return on Opening Day.

“Bruce Bochy said he is more optimistic now about Corey Seager’s availability for opening day,” Grant tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Corey Seager awaits tough competition this season

Last year, Corey Seager finished just below Shohei Ohtani in the American League MVP race, despite playing only 119 games. During the regular season, Seager had an impressive stat line of .327/.390/.623 and recorded 96 RBIs, including 33 home runs.

However, Seager's most impressive aspect is his postseason appearances. He has played in the postseason seven times in his nine-year career and has been named the World Series MVP twice, once with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, and again with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Expand Tweet

This season, Seager bears the huge expectation of defending the World Series crown that Texas won last year. Texas' biggest nemesis this year will likely be the AL West division rivals Houston Astros, who are working on their revenge plan to regain the title.

With a studded lineup with stars like Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien, the Rangers will be ready to face the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Arizona. They will focus on securing another victory before Corey Seager returns to the lineup at full health.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.