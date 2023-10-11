Corey Seager's home run helped the Texas Rangers beat the much-fancied Baltimore Orioles 7-1 in game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday. The Rangers swept the 101-winning team and are on a roll in October.

Seager hit a solo blast in the first innings against Os starter Dean Kremer for a huge 445 foot drive into right field. He went 2-2 on the night with two walks, joining an elite group of players with 3+ bases in five straight postseason games.

One of those names in the illustrious list includes Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. He accomplished the feat during their 2013 World Series winning season.

Talking to Seager after the game on FOX's show, Ortiz celebrated their win by putting on some ski goggles. Seager acknowledged the incident from the clubhouse amidst wild celebrations in the Rangers camp.

“I got the goggles on, man. It’s party time! … Go enjoy, man," Ortiz said on air.

Nathan Eovaldi's strong seven innings one-run ball and two other home runs from Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe gave the Rangers their second sweep and first postseason sweep at the Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. The Rangers beat the AL-leading Orioles who hadn't suffered a series sweep before.

Corey Seager has postseason experience at Globe Life Field

Unlike the rest of his Rangers teammates, Corey Seager has postseason experience at the Globe Life Field. Before signing a 10-year $325 million contract with the team in 2022, the 29-year-old was one of the primary headliners in the Dodgers lineup.

There, he had plenty of memorable postseason runs, one of which is the 2020 World Series clinching season. Much of that year's postseason was played out in Arlington because of easier COVID-19 norms.

Seager has slammed a few pitches at Globe Life Field before and will look to add to that in the seven-game AL Championship Series.