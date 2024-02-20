Corey Seager will soon be focusing on the Texas Rangers' World Series title defense when the 2024 MLB season gets underway. However, the superstar shortstop doesn't ignore his loved ones amid his baseball duties.

On Monday, Corey's wife Madisyn took to her Instagram story and snapped a picture of a coffee in the microwave which was left by the Texas star before he departed for Spring Training in the morning. On the snap, she wrote:

"Just went to warm up the dogs food and found a coffee Core left for me this AM before he left for the field"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credits - Madisyn Seager Instagram

Corey and Madisyn were childhood sweethearts and began dating when they were in high school. The couple married on Dec. 5, 2020, and have two adorable dogs named Hazel and Harlow.

A look at Corey Seager's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager

Corey Seager had another fantastic run with the Texas Rangers in 2023. He finished the regular season with 156 hits, 96 RBIs and 33 home runs in 477 at-bats at a .327 batting average.

Seager's performances earned him his career's fourth All-Star honors. It also helped the Rangers qualify for the playoffs as they finished second in the AL West with a 90-72 record.

In the postseason, Seager had a .318 batting average with 21 hits, six homers, 12 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 17 games. He led from the front as the Rangers clinched the World Series title, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games in the final series.

Seager won his second World Series ring and was also named World Series MVP for the second time. He won his first World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Now, Seager and the Rangers will be looking to defend their World Series title ahead of what promises to be a challenging 2024 season for the Texas outfit.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.