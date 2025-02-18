Corey Seager's wife Madisyn drops 5-word reaction to Rangers star spreading smiles during Spring Training at Surprise Stadium

Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager is making waves at Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona — not just with his bat, but with his infectious smile. His No. 1 supporter is his wife, Madisyn, whom he has known since childhood, growing up in the same high school.

Ad

Before getting married, Seager and Madisyn had an on-and-off relationship because the shortstop was drafted early, leaving them to contend with a long-distance relationship. However, they soon realized that they were meant to look after each other, and the two tied the knot in December 2020 at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

On Monday, Madisyn Seager, couldn’t help share her excitement, posting a five-word reaction. It was a repost from the Rangers' social media account, which had a photo of Seager locked in at the plate during a spring training session, captioned “Back at it” with a fist bump emoji.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Madisyn reshared the post with a heartfelt caption:

"fave smile in the world," accompanied by heart-eye emojis.

Madisyn's Instagram story

Corey Seager and Madisyn's offseason recap

Corey Seager had to prematurely end his season to undergo sports hernia surgery for the second time in the year. The Rangers thought that as the team isn't on pace to make the postseason, it would be better for the shortstop to take an early off in September and return fully healthy for 2025 Spring Training.

Ad

That allowed Seager and his wife to take a trip to Europe, and the couple explored several locations, including Rome and Tuscany, Italy. Madisyn shared several photos from their trip and candidly said that she would like to settle there one day.

"left my passport in Tuscany, plz don’t return it 🤪" she wrote in caption.

Ad

The couple also attended Justin Turner's 40th birthday party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Cabo files 🎞️ @court_with_a_k & @redturn2 know how to throw a party!! Happy 40th JT!! 🩵🌴☀️" Madisyn wrote.

Ad

Finally, for Thanksgiving, the couple was in North Carolina to celebrate the festivity with the family.

"Thankful for a NC Thanksgiving 🤎🤎," Madisyn wrote.

With a grueling 162-game regular season ahead, Corey Seager has already started to hit the batting cage in hopes of a great season ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback