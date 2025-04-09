Corey Seager's wife Madisyn makes friendship known with Rangers' Josh Smith's spouse Claire at Wrigley Field

Rangers stars Corey Seager and Josh Smith travelled to Chicago with the rest of their teammates, as Texas kicked off a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday. The 2023 world champions have started their season on a high, sitting atop the AL West with an 8-3 record.

Ad

Corey Seager' wife, Madisyn and Josh Smith's wife, Claire were in the stands at Wrigley Field on Monday to cheer on their partners. Both shared a social media story, showcasing their strong friendship bond. The caption read:

"33 degrees F but felt like 19, we deserve awards for this @madyseager."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Waiting for our awards 🏆 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The Rangers lost the opening game of the series as they were effectively shut out 7-0 by the Cubs bullpen. Southpaw Justin Steele came up big for the home team, raking in eight strikeouts in seven scoreless frame on Monday night. The two ballclubs are playing Game 2 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has had a slow start to his 2025 campaign, as he's hitting with just .161 batting average, one home run, one RBI and .493 OPS in nine games. Rangers INF Josh Smith, meanwhile, has had a better start to 2025, registering .304 batting average, one home run, two RBIs and .950 OPS in 10 games.

While the two players enjoy their time inside the diamond, both Madisyn and Claire announced their pregnanices in March.

Ad

Josh Smith's wife, Claire, shared her pregnancy test result with Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn

On April 2, Claire Smith shared a video on social media that captured her excitement about the positive pregnancy result alongside her friend Madisyn Seager. The caption on Smith's post read:

"Day one of knowing about you🤍...highly recommend taking a test with your bestie. don’t worry I eventually told Josh lol."

Ad

Ad

Mady responded to the post. Her comment read:

"This is making me cry all over again 🥹😭 love you sm!!! so excited for baby smith 🥰 "

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Corey and Mady Seager had made their pregnancy announcement on social media on March 22 as exciting days loom ahead for both couples.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More