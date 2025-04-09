Corey Seager's wife Madisyn makes friendship known with Rangers' Josh Smith's spouse Claire at Wrigley Field

Rangers stars Corey Seager and Josh Smith travelled to Chicago with the rest of their teammates, as Texas kicked off a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday. The 2023 world champions have started their season on a high, sitting atop the AL West with an 8-3 record.
Corey Seager' wife, Madisyn and Josh Smith's wife, Claire were in the stands at Wrigley Field on Monday to cheer on their partners. Both shared a social media story, showcasing their strong friendship bond. The caption read:
"33 degrees F but felt like 19, we deserve awards for this @madyseager."
"Waiting for our awards 🏆 "
The Rangers lost the opening game of the series as they were effectively shut out 7-0 by the Cubs bullpen. Southpaw Justin Steele came up big for the home team, raking in eight strikeouts in seven scoreless frame on Monday night. The two ballclubs are playing Game 2 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has had a slow start to his 2025 campaign, as he's hitting with just .161 batting average, one home run, one RBI and .493 OPS in nine games. Rangers INF Josh Smith, meanwhile, has had a better start to 2025, registering .304 batting average, one home run, two RBIs and .950 OPS in 10 games.
While the two players enjoy their time inside the diamond, both Madisyn and Claire announced their pregnanices in March.
Josh Smith's wife, Claire, shared her pregnancy test result with Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn
On April 2, Claire Smith shared a video on social media that captured her excitement about the positive pregnancy result alongside her friend Madisyn Seager. The caption on Smith's post read:
"Day one of knowing about you🤍...highly recommend taking a test with your bestie. don’t worry I eventually told Josh lol."
Mady responded to the post. Her comment read:
"This is making me cry all over again 🥹😭 love you sm!!! so excited for baby smith 🥰 "
Corey and Mady Seager had made their pregnancy announcement on social media on March 22 as exciting days loom ahead for both couples.