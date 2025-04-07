Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reacts as 2x WS MVP launches first HR of the season to give Rangers lead in 6th inning

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager recorded his first home run after a slow start to the 2025 campaign in the 4-3 home win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday evening. His wife, Madisyn, posted a two-word reaction to express her delight.

Ad

Corey Seager had put the Rangers ahead for the second time in the game with his solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Rays were able to claw their way back in the latter stages until the home team finally secured a thrilling victory in walk-off fashion with only their final out remaining in the clash.

The Rangers took the initial lead in the bottom of the third inning with a ground ball force out from second baseman Marcus Semien, allowing Josh Smith to reach home safely and score the first run. The Rays replied in the next inning with rookie outfielder Kameron Misner hitting a looping line drive to center field to drive in first baseman Jonathan Arnada.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the sixth, Corey Seager stepped up to the plate for his third at-bat of the game to face left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger with one out on the board and the game tied at 1-1. On a full count, Cleavinger threw a misdirected 86 mph slider that landed right over the middle of the strike zone. Seager jumped on the pitch by driving a 110 mph shot over the left field wall for a solo home run.

Ad

"Corey Crush," his wife Madisyn posted on her Instagram reel to celebrate the first homer of the season for the shortstop.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Leody Taveras extended the lead for the Rangers to two runs in the seventh inning, but the Rays leveled it up again in the eighth through Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero. In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Smith hit a two-out double before Jonah Heim drove him home to seal a 4-3 walk-off victory.

Ad

Injury-marred start to the 2025 campaign for Corey Seager

Corey Seager has twice been named World Series MVP in his career (Image Source: IMAGN)

Corey Seager will be delighted to have opened his home run tally for the season with the solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday after a slow start to the campaign. Moreover, the five-time All-Star shortstop has already missed two of the first 10 games for the Texas Rangers due to calf soreness that he has been suffering for days before the start of the season.

Ad

Thus far, Seager has only managed to get five base hits from his 8 appearances for the Rangers, including his homer against the Rays on Sunday. He presently has a .179/.258/.286 slash line with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Seager won the 2020 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers before helping the Texas Rangers win their first-ever championship in 2023. The left-handed slugger was also named the World Series MVP on both occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More