Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reacts as 2x WS MVP launches first HR of the season to give Rangers lead in 6th inning

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager recorded his first home run after a slow start to the 2025 campaign in the 4-3 home win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday evening. His wife, Madisyn, posted a two-word reaction to express her delight.
Corey Seager had put the Rangers ahead for the second time in the game with his solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Rays were able to claw their way back in the latter stages until the home team finally secured a thrilling victory in walk-off fashion with only their final out remaining in the clash.
The Rangers took the initial lead in the bottom of the third inning with a ground ball force out from second baseman Marcus Semien, allowing Josh Smith to reach home safely and score the first run. The Rays replied in the next inning with rookie outfielder Kameron Misner hitting a looping line drive to center field to drive in first baseman Jonathan Arnada.
In the sixth, Corey Seager stepped up to the plate for his third at-bat of the game to face left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger with one out on the board and the game tied at 1-1. On a full count, Cleavinger threw a misdirected 86 mph slider that landed right over the middle of the strike zone. Seager jumped on the pitch by driving a 110 mph shot over the left field wall for a solo home run.
"Corey Crush," his wife Madisyn posted on her Instagram reel to celebrate the first homer of the season for the shortstop.
Leody Taveras extended the lead for the Rangers to two runs in the seventh inning, but the Rays leveled it up again in the eighth through Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero. In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Smith hit a two-out double before Jonah Heim drove him home to seal a 4-3 walk-off victory.
Injury-marred start to the 2025 campaign for Corey Seager
Corey Seager will be delighted to have opened his home run tally for the season with the solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday after a slow start to the campaign. Moreover, the five-time All-Star shortstop has already missed two of the first 10 games for the Texas Rangers due to calf soreness that he has been suffering for days before the start of the season.
Thus far, Seager has only managed to get five base hits from his 8 appearances for the Rangers, including his homer against the Rays on Sunday. He presently has a .179/.258/.286 slash line with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Seager won the 2020 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers before helping the Texas Rangers win their first-ever championship in 2023. The left-handed slugger was also named the World Series MVP on both occasions.