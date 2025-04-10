Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reveals one of her MLB besties during Windy City visit for Rangers vs. Cubs

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s wife, Madisyn, revealed one of her MLB best friends during a trip to Chicago as the Rangers took on the Chicago Cubs.

Madisyn shared a friendly pic with Kourtney Turner, the wife of Chicago Cubs player Justin Turner, on Instagram.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reveals her MLB bestie during a Windy City visit for Rangers vs. Cubs - Source: IG

In the caption, Seager’s wife wrote:

“Bye Chicago you were cold but I still love ya! & I got to see one of my bestie girls.”

The heart face emoji underscored the relationship between Corey Seager’s wife and Justin Turner’s spouse.

While the weather was cold in the Windy City, Madisyn and Kourtney enjoyed their time together as both MLB wives got a chance to catch up on old times.

Unfortunately for Seager’s wife, the Cubs took two of three from the Rangers. The three-game set was the only time the two teams will meet this season.

Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn and MLB bestie trace their friendship back to the Dodgers

The relationship between Corey Seager’s wife and Justin Turner’s significant other dates back to the time when Seager and Turner were teammates with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager played with the Dodgers from 2015 to 2021. Seager joined the Rangers following the 2021 season after signing with the team as a free agent.

As for Turner, he joined the Dodgers in 2014, leaving after the 2022 season. Turner signed as a free agent this season with the Cubs following time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners last season.

Seager and Turner were part of the Dodgers’ World Series run during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. As such, the relationship between Madisyn and Kourtney was born from their time spent supporting their husbands on the field.

Despite both big leaguers moving on to different teams, the friendship between Madisyn and Kourtney remains strong.

