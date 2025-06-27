Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, celebrated their four-month wedding anniversary in December. Three months later, Seager's wife announced that she was pregnant.

Ad

In May, Seager and his wife innovatively revealed the gender of their child. The pair stood by the beach holding hands, face to face. Shortly after, a friend gave Seager a bouquet of flowers without his wife seeing it.

The reveal was shown in the color of the flower, blue or pink, but the video was in black and white. The footage turned to color format the moment Seager showed the bouquet to his wife, showing it to be blue, so a baby boy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seager's wife appeared on episode 142 of Justin Turner's spouse's podcast on Tuesday, sharing details of her life and pregnancy. Turner's wife, Kourtney, wanted to know how she shared the pregnancy news with her husband.

"Honestly, it was not like in a crazy way at all," Madisyn said [From 8:24]. "I found out I took a pregnancy test at like three weeks because I just had an off feeling. It was after our Hawaii trip, literally the day, yeah, was pregnant in Hawaii. But we got home and I went to a workout and I felt so tired."

Ad

The tired feeling seemed awkward, so she took a pregnancy test just half an hour before their appointment with a dermatologist. It came positive, and Seager's wife freaked out in the bathroom while the Rangers' shortstop was oblivious.

Ad

"Then we do the dermatologist appointment, we come home, and he goes to the field to hit. So I was like, 'Oh, let me try and think of something cute to do.' Couldn't really think of anything, so I literally was just in bed reading my Kindle when he got home and I had the pregnancy test next to me. He came over and gave me a hug," Corey Seager's wife added.

Ad

Madisyn disclosed the video of the scene, but mentioned that she couldn't post it on social media because Seager asked her, "Are you f**king pregnant?". Funnily, she also admitted she took more than the extra twenty pregnancy tests afterward to believe it to be true.

Corey Seager's wife shares with Justin Turner's spouse what she's most excited about becoming a mother

Before playing for the Rangers, Corey Seager represented the Los Angeles Dodgers for seven years. At that time, Seager's wife started a friendship with the spouses of her husband's teammates, including Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Kike Hernandez, and many more.

Ad

Corey Seager and his wife - Source: Imagn

Seager's wife is particularly close to Turner's spouse, Kourtney. The duo often appears in each other's social media posts.

Ad

Turner and his wife became parents to a baby boy, Bo Jordan, last July. Already a boy mom, Kourtney asked what Madisyn is excited about as she will welcome a child later this year.

"I feel like seeing Corey become a dad, so excited for that," Seager's wife said [From 4:38]. "But also like seeing me become a mom, like seeing my instincts just kick in, I'm so excited for. Because right now if someone handed me a baby, I probably wouldn't know what to do, but I feel like with your own baby you figure it out."

Corey Seager's wife said that pregnancy doesn't scare her, but admitted that the thought of labour is a little scary as she has never experienced it before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More