Corey Seager's wife Madisyn's cute personalized gifts for Rangers wives garners sweet reaction from Josh Sborz's spouse

Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn are high school sweethearts who have been married for over four years now. While Seager was busy preparing for Opening day of the 2025 MLB season, his wife invested time in co-creating some delightful gifts for the wives and partners of all the other Texas Rangers players.

Mady Seager gifted a personalized scarf with the player's name, jersey number, and Texas Rangers' crest designed on it, alongside a hair clutcher with the player's name.

Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz's wife, Alexis, shared a story on social media showcasing the gifts made by Madisyn and thanking her for creating the special goodies for the new baseball season.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned as:

"Cutest gifts by @madyseasger."

"Twillys and clips are necessities."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Corey Seager went hitless on Opening Day as Texas was downed by a resurgent Red Sox, 5-2, at Globe Life Field on Thursday. The relievers, too, couldn't make a considerable impact as Red Sox's Venezuelan star Wilyer Abreu was too hot to handle on the day.

On Friday, in Game 2 of the series, the home team bounced back strong with a 4-1 win. Seager registered his maiden hit of the 2025 campaign as catcher Jonah Heim was the star of the show, crushing two home runs to win the game for the home team.

Rangers players' wives were present in the stands for both games to boost their morale and cheer them on. Some of them donned the personalized gifts made by Mady Seager and Alexis Sborz.

Rangers star, Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn thanked Josh Sborz's spouse for Opening Day hats

On Friday, Madisyn shared a story on social media showcasing the Opening Day hats designed by Alexis Sborz and thanked her for the personalized present. The caption on the image read:

"The cutest opening day hats from @alexissborz!! Will be wearing all season."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Corey Seager and his teammates will look to seal an important opening series win against the Red Sox. But to do so, they would have to win both the remaining games of the evenly poised four-game series, with Game 3 to be played on Saturday and the series finale on Sunday.

