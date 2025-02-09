Corey Seager's wife Madisyn sends 2-word message during Predators vs. Sabres NHL game date with Rangers superstar

With Spring Training starting in three weeks, Corey Seager is making sure to enjoy every bit of the remaining offseason with his wife Madisyn. After spring training starts, the time for getaways becomes minimal as a grueling 162-game regular season ensues in MLB.

The Seager couple was in Nashville this weekend, enjoying Seager's nephew's U-12 baseball game with the Seager Select U12 in Tennessee. Following that, Corey and Madisyn enjoyed a thrilling NHL date night, attending the Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The couple took in the high-energy matchup while repping the hometown team. Madisyn took to social media to share moments from their night, posting a story featuring a photo from the arena with the Predators' "GET LOUD" message displayed on the jumbotron. Accompanying the image, she captioned it with an enthusiastic message:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"go preds!!"

In another story, Madisyn and Corey snapped a mirror selfie. Corey sported a green Nashville Predators hoodie, while Madisyn completed her game-day look with a Nash-themed cap, navy sweater and denim jeans.

Madisyn's Instagram story

The Predators made sure to not let the couple go home disappointed. They scored six goals on the night with a major contribution coming from Jonathan Marchessault, who scored one goal and assisted in three, leading the team with four points alongside Ryan O'Reilly, who assisted in four goals. Filip Forsberg and Brady Skjei scored two goals each.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn recapped memory filled January month

Corey Seager and Madisyn are one of those couples who don't shy away when it comes to enjoying. Throughout the offseason, they have shared snaps of their offseason getaways while also catching up with old friends. January was no different.

On Thursday, she shared an array of photos from her January photo dump as she created memories with her husband. The photos included date nights of the couple. In one photo, the couple can be seen having dinner with their former Dodgers teammates, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and their spouses.

In another, Madisyn was snapped with her girl gang at a party adorned in all-black outfit. Some snaps also involved her capturing scenic sunsets and other landscapes as well. She captioned:

"a delayed & full January 🤎"

Corey Seager and Co. will soon have to adjust, with the baseball season starting in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback