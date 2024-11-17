  • home icon
  • Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares smiles with Rangers star in adorable car selfie

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares smiles with Rangers star in adorable car selfie

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Nov 17, 2024 01:13 GMT
Corey Seager
Texas Rangers star Corey Seager's 2024 season ended earlier than he would have liked. He underwent sports hernia surgery in September, and he has been sidelined ever since.

He is recovering well and enjoying the rest period that is the offseason. Seager's wife, Madisyn, shared a selfie of them and their dogs, Hazel and Harlow, while they enjoyed their Saturday activities.

"My crew" said Madisyn.
Madisyn Seager&#039;s Instagram
Madisyn Seager's Instagram

The Seager family has been winding down after their European trip. The couple spent a few weeks overseas, which you can see below.

"Final scenes from our European holiday" said Madisyn.

That is the perfect way to kick off the offseason. There is no denying the couple has a great time together whether that be running errands or going on extravagant trips.

Corey Seager looks forward to 2025

Texas Rangers - Corey Seager (Photo via IMAGN)
Texas Rangers - Corey Seager (Photo via IMAGN)

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager officially shut himself down on Sept. 12. While he could have toughed it out until the end of the season, Texas was not in a spot to be a true contender, and it made sense to get the hernia surgery out of the way.

"In general, it was probably the right thing to do and just to be able to look forward to next year" said Seager.

By shutting down his season early, Seager will likely be ready to go for Opening Day, which is a good sign. Playing in a tough division like the AL West with the Houston Astros, they need to be at full strength.

All eyes will be on Seager next season. This was his second sports hernia surgery in under a year, which is a cause for concern. Hopefully, he does not run into any more issues next season and can make the Rangers contenders again.

