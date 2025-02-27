Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shows off first Rangers game day fit of the year 

Shortstop Corey Seager had a strong 2024 season with the Texas Rangers. Coming off a spectacular 2023 campaign where he helped the franchise win its first World Series title, Seager was once again one of his team's most effective hitters.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn has been a regular at Globe Life Field whenever her husband has been in action. Madisyn Seager is also quite active on Instagram, frequently giving fans a sneak peek into her life.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, showing off her game day fit, as she headed to cheer the Rangers on for their Spring Training clash against the Cleveland Guardians.

"First game day fit of the year was v casual," Madisyn Seager captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Madisyn Seager's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager IG Stories)

Fortunately for Madisyn Seager and others of a Texas Rangers persuasion, the 2023 World Series champions came out on top despite starting slowly and even going a run down in the bottom of the third inning. A four-run rally in the fifth turned the game on its head, setting the tone for what eventually turned out to be a comfortable 7-4 win.

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares adorable snap of furry friend Hazel

On Wednesday, five-time All-Star Corey Seager's wife Madisyn took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her dog, Hazel, via her Instagram story.

Hazel, an Australian Shepherd, was adopted by the couple back in 2019 when she was only nine weeks old. Corey and Madisyn Seager later adopted another Australian Shepherd named Harlow three years later.

Screenshot of Madisyn Seager's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager IG Stories)

Over the years, the pups have seemingly formed quite a strong bond with Madisyn and the five-time All-Star, going pretty much everywhere the couple goes, even the baseball field.

Last season, the shortstop played 123 games for the Rangers, averaging .278 with 30 HRs and 74 RBIs.

