Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shows off stylish fit after visiting world-famous boot company

Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager is off to a great start. He was limited last year to just 123 games after having to undergo two sports hernia surgeries that year.

Ad

He is leading Texas as they currently sit in first place in the American League West. Going into Saturday, they hold a 1.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels, who have been solid thus far.

As Seager has been tearing the cover off the ball, his wife, Madisyn, has been keeping herself busy. She recently visited the world-famous Lucchese Boot Company and showed off her stylish fit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Outfit made for boot shopping & a baseball game" said Madisyn.

Ad

Trending

Madisyn Seager's Instagram Story

Lucchese is a staple in Texas, and they just had a store move into Choctaw Stadium, where the Rangers used to play. It is also just six minutes away from Globe Life Stadium, where the team plays now.

Ad

The company invited Madisyn and a few other players' girlfriends and wives to the store. This is now the company's 29th brick-and-mortar location and has become rather popular over the 140 years they have been in business.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While they are known for their boots, they also have other apparel items. From tops to bottoms, Lucchese has something for everybody, both men and women.

Corey Seager hit a milestone on Thursday

Texas Rangers - Corey Seager (Photo via IMAGN)

Corey Seager has started the year on the right foot. After missing some time last year, he is making up for those games where he was out and could not help his club.

Ad

Seager has played in 18 games this year, hitting .318/.375/.530 with two doubles, four home runs, and six runs batted in. His latest home run on Thursday against the Angels proved to be a big one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He went deep in the seventh inning for his 100th home run as a member of the Rangers. To make it all better, the homer would help them sweep their divisional rivals, the Angels.

It took just a little over three seasons for Seager to hit 100 in Texas. When he was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, it took him seven seasons to reach the 100 mark.

He is currently on pace to break his career high in home runs this season. If he keeps going like he has, he could finish with 36 home runs, three more than he has ever hit during a season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More