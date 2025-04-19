Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shows off stylish fit after visiting world-famous boot company

Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager is off to a great start. He was limited last year to just 123 games after having to undergo two sports hernia surgeries that year.
He is leading Texas as they currently sit in first place in the American League West. Going into Saturday, they hold a 1.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels, who have been solid thus far.
As Seager has been tearing the cover off the ball, his wife, Madisyn, has been keeping herself busy. She recently visited the world-famous Lucchese Boot Company and showed off her stylish fit.
"Outfit made for boot shopping & a baseball game" said Madisyn.
Lucchese is a staple in Texas, and they just had a store move into Choctaw Stadium, where the Rangers used to play. It is also just six minutes away from Globe Life Stadium, where the team plays now.
The company invited Madisyn and a few other players' girlfriends and wives to the store. This is now the company's 29th brick-and-mortar location and has become rather popular over the 140 years they have been in business.
While they are known for their boots, they also have other apparel items. From tops to bottoms, Lucchese has something for everybody, both men and women.
Corey Seager hit a milestone on Thursday
Corey Seager has started the year on the right foot. After missing some time last year, he is making up for those games where he was out and could not help his club.
Seager has played in 18 games this year, hitting .318/.375/.530 with two doubles, four home runs, and six runs batted in. His latest home run on Thursday against the Angels proved to be a big one.
He went deep in the seventh inning for his 100th home run as a member of the Rangers. To make it all better, the homer would help them sweep their divisional rivals, the Angels.
It took just a little over three seasons for Seager to hit 100 in Texas. When he was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, it took him seven seasons to reach the 100 mark.
He is currently on pace to break his career high in home runs this season. If he keeps going like he has, he could finish with 36 home runs, three more than he has ever hit during a season.