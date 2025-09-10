  • home icon
  Corey Seager's wife Madisyn turns up glamor in a white two-piece during a chic maternity photoshoot with the Rangers star

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 10, 2025 19:09 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Corey Seager's wife Madisyn turns up glamor (image credit: IMAGN)

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn Seager, are expecting their first child. The couple announced the pregnancy in March, and Madisyn has shared multiple snaps from a pregnancy photoshoot as her due date nears.

She uploaded an eight-snap post on her Instagram on Wednesday. The cover image showed the couple gazing at each other against a rural outdoor backdrop.

Madisyn wore a white, two-piece maternity set consisting of an off-the-shoulder, ruffled crop top and a matching long, smocked skirt. Her husband kept it casual with a white T-shirt and jeans.

"my best friend, my person. can’t wait to watch you become our baby boys best friend & person 🤍," Madisyn wrote.
The second snap focused on Madisyn’s baby bump, while the next picture captured the couple sharing a kiss. The following image was Madisyn smiling as she turned behind while Corey walked ahead holding her hand.

Subsequent snaps were similar, and their pets, Hazel and Harlow, were shown. Both dogs are Australian Shepherds. Hazel was adopted in 2019 when she was nine weeks old, while Harlow was adopted in November 2022.

MLB wives swoon over Corey Seager's wife Madisyn's maternity photoshoot

Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, revealed the gender of their child in May via a beachside video. In the clip, the shortstop surprised his wife with blue flowers, indicating they are having a son.

Many MLB spouses sent their well-wishes at the time, as well as on Madisyn's maternity shoot post on Wednesday. Among those who dropped comments were the wives of Bobby Witt Jr., Justin Turner and Chris Taylor.

"Gorgeoussssssss," the wife of Royals pitcher Michael Wacha, Sara, wrote.
"Beautiful 🤎," Turner's wife, Kourtney, wrote.
"Fairytale 🕊️🤍," KBO star Logan Allen's wife, Molly, commented.
"These are TOO GOOD!!!🙌🏻," Witt's wife, Maggie, wrote.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/madyseager]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/madyseager]

The wives of Brandon Crawford, Cole Ragans and Bryan Reynolds showered Madisyn with praise for how she looked.

"Gorgeous!!" Crawford's wife, Jalynne, wrote.
"So so beautiful!!! I cannot wait to see you become the best mama!!" Tori Ragans commented.
"🥹🥹🥹," Reynolds' wife, Blair, wrote.
"I can’t take it," Taylor's wife, Mary, commented.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/madyseager]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/madyseager]

Corey and Madisyn met in high school at Northwest Cabarrus High School in Kannapolis, North Carolina. He proposed to her on Dec. 7, 2019, and they got married on Dec. 5, 2020, at Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
